Geibel Catholic led at halftime Friday night, but Bishop Canevin rallied in the second half for a 60-53 Section 2-A home victory.
The Crusaders (5-0, 10-2) trailed 24-23 at halftime, but pulled ahead at the end of the third quarter, 41-36. The home team finished the rally with a 19-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Cole Kendall hit five 3-pointers to lead the Gators (2-3, 6-3) with a game-high 29 points.
Dom Elliott led Bishop Canevin with 22 points. KeVaughn Price finished with 17 and Nevon Crossey added 12.
Section 2-A
Geibel Catholic 12-12-12-17 -- 53
Bishop Canevin 7-16-18-19 -- 60
Geibel Catholic: Cole Kendall 29 5 3s. Bishop Canevin: Dom Elliott 22, KeVaughn Price 17, Nevon Crossey 12. Records: Geibel Catholic (2-3, 6-3), Bishop Canevin (5-0, 10-2).
