LEISENRING -- The last time Connellsville played Bishop Canevin the Crusaders scored a third-period goal to edge the Falcons, 3-2, in the PIHL Class B quarterfinals.
Bishop Canevin had an easier time Tuesday night after scoring seven unanswered goals for an 8-1 road victory over the Falcons at The Ice Mine.
The Crusaders sit atop the PIHL D2 North Division with an 8-1-0-0-0 record. Connellsville slips to 2-5-0-0-0 in the South Division.
The two teams meet again Thursday at Ice Castle Arena, Trackside.
Cole Evans spotted the visitors a 1-0 lead 6½ minutes into the game.
Connellsville tied the game at 13:05 when Elijah Pleva's shot found its way past Bishop Canevin's Adam Serakowski for a short-handed goal. Ian Zerecheck set up the goal with a pass from behind the net.
The Falcons weren't as fortunate on their next penalty kill when Michael Parzynski III slipped the puck by Connellsville's Grant O'Brien with less than a second left in the period.
The Crusaders turned up the offensive pressure in the second period to run their lead to 6-1.
Aiden Malay and Evans scored even strength goals. Ty Serakowski and PJ Forster netted power play goals.
Bishop Canevin added two goals in the third period. Tony Cicchino scored a 5-on-3 power play goal at 3:36 and Brady Ellis capped the scoring with an even-strength goal at 15:06.
"We were sloppy in our defensive zone. That's kind of been the story for the season," said first-year coach Mike Hodge. "We started off good, but then fell off.
"The only thing we did well tonight, we passed the puck well. I'm happy with that."
The Crusaders pelted O'Brien, in his second start, with 63 shots. The Falcons mustered just eight shots, including only one in the third period against reserve goalie Ayden Worstell.
"I can't really pinpoint anything that made us fall apart. We just haven't been able to put multiple periods together. Seems we play on solid period, maybe a period-and-a-half," said Hodge. "We didn't sustain any offensive time.
"We did move the puck tonight, but couldn't get out of our zone."
The game was the first for the Falcons on their home ice. Lack of home ice has led Hodge and the Falcons to seek time elsewhere.
"We haven't had a full practice in awhile. It's been hard to get my whole group together because we haven't had a consistent practice day," said Hodge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.