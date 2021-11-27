Our Lady of the Sacred Heart scored first Friday afternoon, but Bishop Canevin stormed back with six unanswered touchdowns for a 42-7 victory in the WPIAL Class A football championship at Heinz Field.
The Crusaders improve to 13-1 overall and advance to the PIAA playoffs. The Chargers close the season with a 9-4 record.
Nehemiah Azeem found Stephen Greer open for a 6-yard touchdown pass for the only score in the first quarter.
Bishop Canevin scored four touchdowns in the second quarter.
Keshawn Harris’ 6-yard touchdown run and Geno DeFrank’s point-after tied the game.
Xavier Nelson followed with three touchdowns. The first was on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Jason Cross. He followed with a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown. Nelson caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kole Olszewski for the final touchdown of the second quarter.
Olszewski threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 9-yard completion to Willie Banks-Hicks, in the third quarter.
Jaiden Torres scored on a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter.
