The Monessen boys had their 66-game section winning streak snapped Friday night with a 44-38 Section 2-A road loss at Bishop Canevin.
Monessen's last section loss was to Clairton, 51-38, on Feb. 9, 2013.
The Crusaders improve to 3-0 in the section and 4-2 overall, while Monessen slips to 1-1 in the section and 1-5 overall.
Bishop Canevin rallied for the lead in the fourth quarter and then held off the Greyhounds for the important victory.
Kevaughn Price led the way for the Crusaders with a game-high 20 points. Dom Elliott added 16.
Marquell Smith scored 12 points for Monessen.
(0) comments
