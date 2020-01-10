Bishop Canevin 63, Elizabeth Forward 59 -- The Crusaders controlled the first and fourth quarters for a non-section road victory.
Bishop Canevin (9-2) outscored the Warriors in the outer quarters, 33-23. Elizabeth Forward (3-6) had the better of the play in the middle quarters, 36-30.
Dom Elliott scored a game-high 23 points for the Crusaders. KeVaughn Price added 11.
Zach Boyd (18), Chase Vaughn (13), and Pat Filson (10) were in double figures for the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.