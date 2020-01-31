Connellsville had a prime opportunity to enhance its push for a PIHL Class B South Division playoff berth, but the Falcons were unable to do so Thursday night with a 3-0 loss to visiting Bishop Canevin.
The Crusaders (6-9-0-0) pull into a tie for fifth place with Connellsville in the South with 12 points. Both teams trail Morgantown by one point for the fourth and final playoff spot. Elizabeth Forward is third with 15 points.
Though not an easy road, the final month of the season, in a way, plays out to the Falcons' advantage with a home game against Elizabeth Forward (TBA) and road games at Carrick (Feb. 3), Ringgold (Feb. 10), and Morgantown (Feb. 20). However, Morgantown and Elizabeth Forward have a game in hand on Connellsville, and two games on Bishop Canevin.
"It hurts," Connellsville coach Ray Brown said of the loss. "We're just one point out of the playoffs. This was a big game for us."
The Falcons were to play to host Elizabeth Forward on Jan. 23, but the game was postponed due to a broken condenser. Connellsville's last game was on Jan. 6, so it's been awhile since the Falcons were on the ice.
"We've been off since the Christmas break. We didn't have our legs under us," said Brown.
The Falcons were unable to secure in flow throughout the game, but Bishop Canevin had periods of sustained pressure in the offensive end. The pressure finally paid dividends when Nate Stofesky beat Connellsville's Alex Mitchell at 14:56.
The Falcons had two power play opportunities, but were unable to slip the puck past the Crusaders' Adam Serakowski.
"They're goalie played really well tonight," said Brown.
Chase Evans increased the visitors' lead to 2-0 with a goal at 3:24 of the second period.
Connellsville had already failed with a man advantage when Evan Serakowski was called for kneeing at 10:32, when it had yet another golden opportunity to cut the deficit. PJ Forster was off at 13:55 for interference when Evans clipped the Falcons' Luke Wascak in the helmet for a high-sticking call at 15:17.
But, instead of a two-man advantage for 38 seconds, Wascak was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct call to negate the Evans' penalty.
"That hurt us. Discipline is real important in this game. We really stress that to the kids," said Brown.
Bishop Canevin was 0-for-3 in power play attempts, while Connellsville failed to score on six attempts.
Serakowski continued to stand tall in the goal in the third period with the Falcons' best scoring chance clanking off the crossbar. Connellsville's Lukas Joseph chipped a shot over Serakowski's left shoulder with the puck deflecting in a straight line to the ice behind the goalie. The puck was cleared before a Falcon skater could snap up the rebound.
Serakowski made 25 saves to preserve the shutout.
Connellsville was finally able to have a sustained attack in the offensive end late in the game, but it was the Crusaders who scored when Cameron Ropchock slid the puck into an empty net with 11 seconds remaining.
Mitchell turned aside 22 shots for the Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.