The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools which lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Duane Dupont tried to stay positive when the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the start of Albert Gallatin’s spring season.
“We were optimistic and hoping that by some chance we would be able to resume some kind of season,” said the AG athletic director. “When they kept coming out with cancellations of so many things it kind of put everything in perspective that this was a very serious thing.”
There were a combined 25 seniors on Albert Gallatin’s baseball, softball and track & field rosters who missed out on their senior season.
“Ron Popovich has done a nice job with the baseball squad and he had a good team coming back with some veteran players,” Dupoint said. “We had two Division I players on the softball team and they were set up to have a great year. Our numbers were good for track, also.
“We were looking for a very nice season out of all of the programs. But now, it’s just a season lost.”
Softball
The Lady Colonials’ resume for the last three years included three playoff appearances, two trips to both the WPIAL semifinals and the PIAA tournament, a 44-18 overall record with a 6-5 postseason mark, a state win and one section championship.
Second-year coach Larry Flowers had four seniors on the 2020 team that had all signed to extend their softball careers in college, including a pair of NCAA Division I recruits in shortstop Annalia Paoli (Ohio University) and pitcher/outfielder Maddy Hershberger (Kent State).
Both were looking to extend school records they already held, Paoli with 25 career home runs and Hershberger with 26 career pitching wins.
“Those are both unbelievable stats,” Flowers said.
Center fielder Maria Sutton (Mount Aloysius) and second baseman Delaney Girvin (California University of Pa.) were also seniors.
“These girls that were seniors, they knew nothing but playoffs,” Flowers said. “We’re going to miss all four of them dearly.”
With a solid core of underclassmen, including talented juniors Shayla Reynolds and Rylea Hlatky and sophomore Lilly Wilson, Flowers’ softball team had lofty goals despite being in a very strong Section 1-AAAAA.
“We were up against some good teams,” Flowers said. “Latrobe, really good. Penn-Trafford, state championship (in 2019). Connellsville, they’re always good (WPIAL finalist in 2019).
“But with the team we had coming back, we were very, very strong. I feel we had a legitimate shot at a section title, the WPIAL title and even the state title. Penn-Trafford beat us three times last year, but twice it was by one run and we were winning both of those games. When you play that well against the team that won the state title, that says a lot.”
Flowers has discussed the situation with his players.
“I’ve talked to them,” he said. “They’re sad, but they understand the situation. At least the seniors, they’ll all get to play again. I feel really bad for those seniors everywhere who aren’t going on to play in college.”
Flowers remembers when the epidemic turned into a pandemic.
“We were having practices back at home and my wife was actually in Florida watching my daughter (Pitt-Johnstown freshman Maddie Flowers) play in college when this whole thing was happening,” coach Flowers said. “I was watching the news everyday and talking to her, saying it keeps getting a little bit worse, you better get home. The Friday after they got back is when everything started shutting down.
“This is just unprecedented, something I would never have imagined.”
Baseball
Popovich’s program was building towards the 2020 season after missing the playoffs by one game a year ago.
“Very disappointed,” Popovich said of his feelings when he found out the season was over before it started. “Since I’ve taken the job over at AG this is my hardest working and strongest team. It’s a shame for the seniors they had to cancel.”
Leading the way was senior ace pitcher Jackson Miller, a Cal U recruit who was 5-1 a year ago, including a complete-game win over WPIAL finalist Laurel Highlands.
“Jackson worked hard all winter on his pitching and also his hitting,” Popovich said. “We’ve been improving every year and I thought we were going to be a top team with the leadership we had with Jackson and other seniors like Kenny Lewis, Josh Szerensci, Creed Potkul, who all started last year. Blake Reda is another top pitcher we had back. The kid was deceivingly fast, strong, I was expecting a good year from him.
“Kyle Sexton and Grant Lindsey, they were two who hadn’t gotten a lot of playing time, but both had a lot of experience in being seniors. Damer Lohr was another senior.”
For a program on the rise, the loss of such a promising season is hard to swallow.
“It’s tough,” Popovich said. “This was my fourth year. These were the kids that were freshmen when I first started and they worked their butts off to build to this season. They all put in so much effort and worked so hard over the winter and I know they were looking forward to this year.
“For it to end like this was pretty disappointing. I just feel horrible for them. You can’t ever predict wins, but this definitely was my best team, I felt, since I’ve been there.”
Track & Field
Every year in track & field it seems a few first-year seniors wind up having an impact. Second-year AG coach Jeremy Keefer was looking for just that from Gregory Smith and Braxton Turner.
“This was Braxton’s first year, but he showed a lot of potential to be really, really good in the javelin just in the short amount of time we were practicing,” Keefer said. “Smith was looking at making it to WPIALs in the high jump and possible the triple jump. We saw a lot of potential in him, too.”
The school’s best track athlete was one of AG’s two senior girls.
“Odessa Hillard was looking really good at the javelin again,” Keefer said. “She was in the WPIALs the last two years. We were hoping to make a run at states with her this year.”
Rachel Dodson was the Lady Colonials’ other senior.
In addition to Turner and Smith, the boys roster included seniors Benjamin Blystone, Mark Flecker, Christian Franczyk, Brennan Grogen, Christian Hickes, Skyler Ohler, Jayden Provance, Tyler Rotharmel and Daniel Sickelsmith. Several of them had a chance at reaching the WPIAL championships, according to Keefer.
“I don’t have any official times or distances, I’m just going by what I saw in practice, and it was very promising,” Keefer said. “Grogen was looking at trying to qualify for the WPIALs in the 400. Rotharmel was another one who was eyeing up trying to make WPIALs in the javelin. Ohler and possibly Franczyk were going back into the 400 relay, an event that we were real close in last year.”
Now all Keefer can do is look ahead to 2021.
“We were hoping for a good season and that was taken away from them,” Keefer said. “You can’t get that senior year back and I feel for them.”
Keefer was a late bloomer in track who can’t bear to think of how he would’ve felt had his missed his own senior season.
“I had to work really hard for everything I got as an athlete,” Keefer said. “Nothing was natural for me. I remember my senior year we competed in the WPIAL team championships, I was one of the top three 200 runners on our team and one of the top 400 runners and I ran in the 400 relay.
“I worked really hard for that. I was so excited to run my senior year. I just can’t imagine getting that taken away from me.”
