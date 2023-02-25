Aquinas Academy senior Vinnie Cugini went into Friday night's game at Monessen knowing a loss would put an end to the WPIAL all-time leading scorer's career.
"We thought about it for sure," Cugini said. "A couple of other seniors talked about it in the locker room. We just knew we were going to come out here and play as hard as we can so we wouldn't be disappointed, win or lose."
It was "win" for the Crusaders who topped the Greyhounds 72-62 in a WPIAL Class A consolation game as Cugini racked up a game-high 45 points to increase his career total to 3,153.
"People question me every night if I'm legit or not so it felt good to get the win and get another game," Cugini said. "We'll see if we can keep it going."
Aquinas Academy (20-5) can qualify for a spot in the PIAA tournament with a road win against Section 3-A foe Neighborhood Academy on Tuesday. The two split their two regular-season meetings.
While Cugini and the Crusaders live to fight another day, it was the final game for Monessen seniors Jaisean Blackman, Dante DeFelices, Davontae Clayton and Tre Thompson.
"It's tough to say goodbye," said Greyhounds coach Dan Bosnic, whose team finished on a two-game losing streak that still left it with a stellar 21-4 record for the season. The Greyhounds lost at Carlynton in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
"These are kids, Tre Thompson and Davontae Clayton, that have played a big role for us and have done a lot of things," Bosnic said. "Then our captains, Jaisean Blackman and Dante DeFelices, have been here since day one and worked so hard and kind of laid the groundwork of what we want to be about and the things that we want to do as a program. Those are two kids that always do things the right way."
Monessen found itself down 10-4 with three minutes left in the first quarter, but then ended the frame with a 10-point run to take a 14-10 advantage.
Aquinas Academy answered with a 13-2 run of its own to open the second quarter to go up 23-16 and never trailed again.
Cugini scored seven points in the first quarter and 13 in the second as the Crusaders ended the half ahead 32-26.
"I was a little tired at the beginning of the game," Cugini said. "I've been feeling a little sick recently. It took me a few minutes to get into it but once I did I just kept going."
Aquinas Academy's lead ranged from five to eight points throughout the third quarter which ended with the visitors up 53-45 as Cugini rang up 12 more points.
Lorenzo Gardner scored 10 points in the quarter and Clayton had nine as the duo accounted for all their team's scoring in doing their best to keep Monessen in the game.
Gardner, who led the Greyhounds with 27 points, scored the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, the second on a coast-to-coast drive, to get Monessen within four.
The Crusaders regrouped and reeled off the next seven points to take their biggest lead of the game, 60-49. The Greyhounds wouldn't get closer than eight the rest of the way.
"I thought our kids were battling and giving us effort but we just couldn't ever get over the hump, could never just gain control of that game," Bosnic said. "We were playing from behind and they did a good job of holding us off."
Clayton finished with 17 points while DeFelices and Timothy Kershaw each scored seven. Jake Guillen added 11 for Aquinas Academy.
"Obviously our focus was on Cugini and he's obviously a really good scorer and does a lot of good things," Bosnic said. "We didn't meet that challenge."
It wasn't only Cugini's scoring that hurt the Greyhounds, according to Bosnic.
"One of the keys was the offensive rebounds he got, just going after the basketball," Bosnic said. "Those second opportunities and his willingness to get to the hoop and our inability to get there to challenge him I thought was truly the difference.
"They're an awkward team to play. We wanted to attack them offensively and we opportunities to play through the middle and down the sideline and we didn't always do a good job of that. We didn't always make the best basketball play.
"But they're a quality team, they're kids play hard so they definitely deserve the credit for the result tonight. They did the things they needed to do to win."
Bosnic reflected on the Greyhounds' season.
"We're proud of the kids and the effort they've given this year," he said. "We had a lot of good results, won a lot of close games and that's a credit to them. They played hard."
