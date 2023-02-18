Vinnie Cugini, the WPIAL's all-time leading scorer, finished with a game-high 33 points to lead Aquinas Academy to a 61-40 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class A boys basketball playoffs Friday against Jefferson-Morgan at Peters Twp.
Aquinas Academy (19-4) advances to the quarterfinals against second-seeded Union on Wednesday.
The Crusaders held quarter leads of 21-6, 34-16 and 46-34.
John Woodward led Jefferson-Morgan (13-10) with 16 points. Troy Wright finished with 11.
Josh Schlemmer and Jake Guillen both scored 10 points for the Crusaders.
Greensburg Central Catholic 83, California 23 -- The fourth-seeded Lady Centurions scored all the points they needed in the first quarter for a WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game victory against the Lady Trojans at Gateway High School.
Greensburg C.C. (19-4) advances to the quarterfinals against Burgettstown (18-5) on Wednesday.
The Lady Centurions led 29-2 after the first quarter and 56-10 at halftime.
Rakiyah Porter led California (10-13) with 11 points.
Greensburg C.C.'s Erica Gribble scored a game-high 26 points. Mya Morgan finished with 22 points and Avery Davis added 16.
Shenango 63, Carmichaels 32 -- The top-seeded Lady Wildcats scored 45 points in the middle two quarters for WPIAL Class AA first-round playoff game victory against the Lady Mikes.
Shenango (19-4) plays Brentwood in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Shenango led 13-7 after the first quarter and then outscored the Lady Mikes, 45-19, over the next 16 minutes.
Kendall Ellsworth led Carmichaels (8-15) with 15 points. Sophia Zalar finished with 14 points.
Shenango's Emilee Fedrizzi scored a game-high 24 points. Kylee Rubin added 22.
