Cumberland (Md.) scored the deciding run in the top of the seventh inning for a 2-1 victory Thursday night at Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action.
The winning run scored on a bases-loaded walk. The bases were loaded without a hit with two walks and a hit-batsman.
Mill Run (2-11) held a 1-0 lead on Nolan Porterfield’s fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cumberland (9-3) tied the game in the top of the fifth inning.
Jeff Latterell went the distance for the victory. He allowed four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Alan VanSickle pitched into the seventh inning. He allowed four hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Mill Run’s Cole Shearer doubled for the game’s only extra-base hit.
Fayette American Legion
Uniontown 7, Smithfield-Fairchance 3 — Uniontown closed the regular season with a road victory at German-Masontown Park.
Uniontown (11-1, 11-4) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, three in the second inning and one in the seventh inning.
Smithfield-Fairchance (2-10) scored two in the bottom of the fifth inning and one in the sixth inning.
Devan Krivosky picked up the win and Ty Sankovich earned the save. Sankovich also had a triple, RBI and scored a run.
Alex McClain and Braeden McKnight both had a pair of singles. McClain drove in a run and McKnight scored a run.
