The Cumberland Orioles scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning Friday night on their way to a 9-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting M&R Transit.
M&R Transit (10-2) grabbed the early lead with a single run in the top of the first inning.
Cumberland (8-3) pulled into the lead with the five-run inning, and extended its advantage with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. The visitors came back with two runs in the top of the fifth inning, and the home team closed the scoring with a run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Tom Fogle pitched the final five innings for the win.
Greg Borges sparked the home team's offense with a home run, double, three runs and two RBI. Nick Capozzi finished with a double and single, two runs and two RBI. Vince DiLeonardo also doubled.
Santino Marra had a double and single for M&R Transit. Garrett Myers doubled, and Andino Vecchiolla and Chad Petrush had an RBI apiece.
Kaleb Scott took the loss.
