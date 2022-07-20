HOPWOOD -- Cumberland (Md.) had playoff positioning on the line, while M&R Transit wanted to end the Fayette County Baseball League season on a winning note when the two teams met Tuesday night at Hutchinson Field.
The visiting Orioles secured no worse than third place with a come-from-behind 5-2 victory.
Cumberland (11-6) entered Tuesday night's game at Carmichaels with the opportunity to secure second place and home field advantage against Oakland (Md.).
"This really helps. The worse we can finish is third and if we win at Carmchaels, we clinch second," said Cumberland manager Dave Rinehart. "Obviously, the game had implications for us. We had to win, but didn't want to show them too much for the playoffs."
M&R Transit (15-3) had already secured the top spot in the standings and will host either Mitch's Bail Bonds or Carmichaels Sunday evening.
Although the result had little impact on his squad, M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra was hoping for a better outcome.
"Our offense wasn't there tonight. We've really been on with the top six, eight guys in the lineup. Tonight, they didn't hit," said Marra. "I don't like taking this (game) into the playoffs with a loss.
"And, hopefully, they won't want feel this way for awhile. Hopefully, that is the case."
Willie Palmer started and pitched two scoreless innings, although he stranded three runners.
Kaleb Scott came in relief in the top of the third inning and, with the help of an inning-ending double play, kept the visitors scoreless.
Zach Uhazie moved from behind the plate to the pitcher's mound in the top of the fourth inning. He retired the side in order in the fourth inning, but ran into some trouble in the fifth inning.
Cody Jeffreys' sinking line drive into right field turned into a triple to open the fifth inning. Kobe White followed with a run-scoring single after a failed suicide bunt attempt.
Carson Bradley singled White to third base.
Uhazie turned in a couple stellar defensive plays to keep the game tied at 1-1. Austin Amtower laid down a sacrifice bunt and Uhazie threw a strike to first base with Palmer covering for the first out.
Andrew Butts followed with a bunt. Uhazie pounced on the ball, and threw to third base. White was caught in a rundown for the second out. Uhazie ended the inning with a strikeout.
Justin Brestensky replaced Uhazie in the top of the fifth inning and was touched for two runs on an unfortunate bad bounce.
Greg Borges and Ben Russell opened the inning with back-to-back singles for runners at first and second. Brestensky struck out Andrew Lynch.
Tommy Putnam hit a ground ball towards Palmer, but the ball hit where the dirt and infield grass meet and bounded over the head of Palmer for a run-scoring single.
"The ball hit the fringe. It was heading at Willie for a double play. That changed the whole mojo of the game right there," said Buddy Marra.
Brestensky caught Jeffreys looking for the second out, but White came through with an RBI single. The left-hander ended the inning with a strikeout.
Cumberland added two unearned runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.
Andrew Butts walked with one out and Borges walked with two outs. Russell's fly ball lofted into the dark evening sky should've been the third out, but the ball was dropped, allowing two unearned runs to score.
Buddy Marra planned on working his pitching staff in preparation for the playoffs.
"We wanted to rotate the pitchers to get in some reps. Some haven't pitched in awhile," said Buddy Marra. "I wanted to get some guys in to be eligible to play in the playoffs."
Santino Marra drove in both runs for M&R Transit.
His two-out single in the bottom of the third inning spotted the home team a 1-0 lead. Marra had a fortunate bounce in the bottom of the fifth inning when his fly ball ricocheted off the protective covering on the outfield fence and over the fence for a solo home run.
Marra went 3-for-3 to account for half of M&R Transit's hits.
