A trio of Cumberland (Md.) pitchers held visiting Mill Run to only one hit Tuesday night for a 3-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory.
Cumberland improves to 5-3, while Mill Run slips to 2-7.
Cumberland scored all three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Vince DiLeonardo hit a solo home run.
Greg Borges doubled for the home team.
Mill Run's Kole Koontz allowed just four hits in the complete-game defeat. He walked one, struck out one and allowed just one earned run.
Jack Murphy entered the game in relief of the starter, pitching 3.2 innings for the win. He didn't allow a hit with three strikeouts and three walks.
Cole Shearer had Mill Run's lone hit with a single in the top of the first inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.