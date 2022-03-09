Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger has touted the play of seniors Joe Chambers and Nico Johns all season.
The pair was once again commended by Hauger, especially Chambers, Tuesday night as the Mustangs opened the PIAA Class AAAAA boys basketball playoffs with a convincing 55-33 victory against visiting Elizabethtown.
Chambers scored a game-high 18 points, had a solid defensive effort and hit the boards to help Laurel Highlands advance into the second round of the state playoffs and a rematch against Highlands on Friday. The Mustangs (26-0) defeated Highlands, 61-44, in the WPIAL semifinals.
The Golden Rams rolled to a 74-46 victory over Brashear on the strength of Cam Reigard (25), Jimmy Kunst (21), and Bradyn Foster (14) combining for 60 points.
Chambers set the tone early when he put back an offensive rebound around Matthew Gilhool, the Bears' 6-9 sophomore center.
"Joe was excellent. He gives you everything he has. He's longer than what you might think. He's aggressive. I'm so happy for Joe because he and Nico have been unsung heroes," praised Hauger, adding, "The roles they fill are irreplaceable."
The Bears (16-11) missed a lot of makeable shots in the first quarter, but were able to maintain pace with the Mustangs for a 12-12 draw entering the second quarter.
Laurel Highlands was able to slightly pull away in the second quarter for a 24-21 halftime lead.
Gilhool scored seven points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer, but scored only two in the second on a dunk early in the quarter. He finished with 18 points.
"He's a good player. Our guys have been told he can step out and shoot the three. He has nice form," said Hauger.
Elizabethtown's Dylan Parise scored two fastbreak layups in the half on a couple of lazy passes near halfcourt.
"We were careless a couple times. People not getting back a couple times. After halftime, we were still up," said Hauger. "I thought we were giving them a little too much room in the first half. Our defense got up on them a lot better in the second half.
"Our defense was doing good, but even in the beginning of the third quarter, we weren't rebounding."
As for the first half offense, Hauger said, "We were settling for long range shots early on. It's an ongoing situation to not stand around against a zone and get some movement.
"We have to attack in the gaps better and have to have movement behind the zone."
The Mustangs took a while to get rolling in the second half, but once they did, Elizabethtown was unable to keep pace as it had in the first half.
Laurel Highlands outscored the Bears, 8-0, in the first 3:33 of the third quarter before Parise finally made a pair of foul shots with 4:27 remaining in the quarter. Actually, the foul shots were the only points scored by the visitors as Laurel Highlands entered the fourth quarter with a 41-23 advantage.
Gilhool had two fouls in the first quarter, but played the entire game. The Mustangs were unable to exploit Gilhool's foul trouble.
"I think the kid is pretty smart, but we let him off the hook. We didn't attack him and a couple times when we did, we didn't attack him to draw contact and then put in the officials' hands," said Hauger.
The scoring woes continued for the Bears in the fourth quarter, allowing Laurel Highlands to build a comfortable lead for the state playoff win.
"This team has a way of stepping up to meet the challenge. And, who knows what their mindset was coming off (Friday's win over New Castle)," said Hauger. "This team, I would think not much fazes them. They don't flinch. At least they haven't until this point. I didn't sense any tightness in them. I was afraid they might've been too loose.
"I really think our guys are fearless. They always think they can do what needs to be done. I just think we get a little lax and we don't attack."
The Mustangs' Keondre DeShields scored 12 and Rodney Gallagher added 11. Elizabethtown's Patrick Gilhool finished with 10 points.
Hauger realizes the games won't be pushovers as the Mustangs move closer to the state title game.
"You can't go by where a team is seeded because you don't know the relative strength of the district. District 3 is usually a pretty good region," said Hauger. "The only thing we can do is keep stressing and have them understand, that each step chances are you're going to play a team that's a little better.
"Teams are certainly prepared for us as we are for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.