Frank Kula had one Laurel Highlands’ biggest hits this past baseball season.
He’s been a hit with recruiters as well, particularly those from the University of Rhode Island, who offered him a scholarship.
On Nov. 9 during NCAA National Letter of Intent Signing Day, Kula made his commitment to the Rams official in front of family, friends, LH officials, and teachers.
Kula, whose two-run single propelled the Mustangs to their first-ever PIAA playoff victory, 4-3 over Erie Cathedral Prep on June 6, is projected as a middle infielder for Rhode Island, an NCAA Division-I program that plays in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“Frank played primarily at second base for us last season and I believe that’s what they recruited him as,” Laurel Highlands baseball coach Brad Yohman said. “Certainly from a program prospective, it’s good to see any of our kids go on to play at the next level, regardless of classification. But when you have someone going to the Division-I level it’s a great thing for the program and a great thing for Frank.
“It kind of continues a little bit of a tradition with Laurel Highlands baseball. We’ve been very fortunate over the years to have guys get to that level one way or another. Dominic Peroni eventually played a Gardner-Webb. Travis Sankovich played the last two years at Marshall and is now playing at South Florida. Ethan Mildren was the last one before Frank to go straight to a D-I program when he went to Pitt 12 years ago.”
Kula caught the attention of recruiters playing for his traveling team and posting videos on social media.
“While I was playing down south with my US Elite team the past two summers I made some all-tournament teams and a lot of college coaches contacted me from these,” Kula said. “In addition, my highlights from those at-bats and some individual workouts and hitting videos were posted on my social media sites and player profile page.
“An assistant coach from Rhode Island saw them, contacted me, and took them to the recruiting coordinator and head coach. They came to the high school and saw me play in person.”
Clearly Kula left a good impression.
“They invited me up on campus where we got to know each other even better and I was able to interact with my future teammates,” Kula said. “We established a good relationship that resulted in the scholarship offer and me choosing them when it came time to make my decision on where to play college baseball.”
Kula was a major contributor to the Mustangs this past season where in section play he batted .323 with an on-base percentage of .432. He totaled 10 runs, 11 RBIs, five doubles, three stolen bases and two home runs, including one against cross-town rival Uniontown with coaches from Rhode Island watching from the stands.
His play earned him FCCA All-County and Herald-Standard All-Area honors.
Kula’s best memory from his junior season was the big hit against Erie Cathedral Prep, which was ranked second in the state at the time.
“It was a fun game to be a part of,” Kula said. “It was a total team effort. Joe Chambers pitched a great game, and we went to the beach at Lake Erie to celebrate after the game.”
Yohman pointed out the importance of the victory.
“The significance of that win was historic,” Yohman said. “It was important to the kids and important to the program. For him to get that hit in that spot was huge for us. It put us in front. That was a really big momentum shift for us.”
Yohman gave a glowing assessment of Kula.
“Frank is a hard worker both within the baseball program and in the classroom, and just a genuinely good kid who does everything we ask of him,” Yohman said. “Frank’s got a little pop in the bat, he’s an excellent middle infielder and a good athlete who runs very well.”
Kula feels he can hit high in the lineup in college.
“I believe I am a top-of-the-order bat with plus speed, a high on-base percentage who hits for average and power,” Kula said. “I am an above average middle infielder with good arm strength and range to either side. I have a high baseball IQ and I am a winner who competes on every play and every at-bat.”
Kula fits right in with a Mustangs baseball program that has been one of the best in the district in recent years, reaching the WPIAL semifinals in each of the past three seasons (excluding the cancelled 2020 season) and the final in 2019.
Kula continued his stellar play on the travel ball circuit over the summer and fall. He was awarded the Silver Slugger Award by the US Elite organization at their annual banquet in Baltimore, Maryland. In addition, Kula was selected by Prep Baseball Report to play in their Interstate Games where he doubled twice, including the second one that drove in the game-winning run for his Western, PA team in a 1-0 win in the championship game over a team from Eastern, PA.
Perfect Game also selected Kula as a member of their High School All-State team. He is currently ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the third-best second baseman in Pennsylvania.
Kula looked back on the recruiting process.
“I was getting calls, texts, and emails every day from college coaches about becoming a part of their programs and I appreciate every school and coach that contacted me,” Kula said. “But with every phone call and interaction I had with the coaching staff at Rhode Island, Coach Cerrato, Coach O’Brien, Coach Fischer, and Coach Heiss, it became more and more clear that they were the right fit for me.”
Kula is the son of Frank and Jill Kula and he has an older sister, Olivia, who is a professional dancer in Los Angeles.
Kula played youth baseball in the RW Clark League. He played for his father’s team in local travel ball tournaments, moved on to play regionally for Joe Leonard at Leonard Baseball Academy, and played nationally for US Elite.
Kula thanked his family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping him become the person and player he is today. He said he is undecided on a major at this time, but has interest in engineering, business, and education.
