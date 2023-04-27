COAL CENTER — The Section 6-AA meet hosted by California on Wednesday gave the section’s athletes an opportunity to post a better time, height or distance, plus win a medal or two.
The top medals were spread around with 12 different girls winning at least one gold medal.
Waynesburg Central senior Jordan Dean was a double gold medal winner with first-place finishes in the 800 (2:36.43) and 300 intermediate hurdles (51.33).
Dean also placed third in the 100 high hurdles.
“My time in the 300 (intermediate hurdles) was an okay time. I’m not happy with my time,” said Dean. “What I really wanted to do was hit 49 seconds in the 300 intermediate hurdles, my main event. My speed needs improvement.”
“My time in the 100 high hurdles was my second fastest of the season.”
Dean added, “But, I won my two main events.”
Brownsville’s Zhariah Reed won the 100 high hurdles in 17.11 seconds. She placed second to teammate A’zyia Dade in the 200 and was fourth in the 100.
Reed was really pleased with her winning effort in the hurdles, considering she dropped .80 seconds from her previous PR set in Monday’s Scott Frederick Mid Mon Classic.
“To beat Jordan (Dean), that’s a big accomplishment,” said Reed. “It’s a mindset (to drop time). It’s the confidence that pushes you. I really wanted my PR, to better my time and myself.
“I was fourth in the 100 with 13.73 (seconds), but I know I can do better.”
“I wanted to place (in her events) and represent my team,” Reed said of her approach to the meet. “I won four medals in four events on Monday and wanted to do the same thing today.”
Dade also won the 100 in 13.10 seconds for a second gold medal. Alexa Lewandowsky won a section title in the discus with a throw of 87-8.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis won two individual gold medals (1,600, 6:07.62; 3,200, 13:16.70) and two relay golds. Waynesburg Central’s Emily Mahle returned home with two section titles after finishing first in the triple jump (33-0) and pole vault (8-0).
The Lady Trojans senior Samantha Smichnick won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 32-1½. Her winning throw was 3½ feet longer than her previous best. She also placed third in the high jump.
“I don’t know,” Smichnick said of how she improved so much in the shot put, adding, “I kept my arm up.
“I wanted first place and wanted to throw at least 30 feet.”
As for her high jump effort, Smichnick responded, “Eh. I like the high jump. I do it just to do it.”
Time is running out for athletes to post a mark with hopes of a berth into the WPIAL finals.
“We’re coming down to the wire. I just started throwing this year,” said Smichnick. “I’m sad I didn’t start my freshman year. I could be real good now.”
Teammate Ella Neil won the high jump with a top effort of 5-1½. The Lady Trojans swept the relays.
Charleroi had three individual champions with Ella Sypolt (400, 1:02.86), Alexa Barber (long jump, 15-5), and Bella Carroto (javelin, 91-5) winning gold medals.
Charleroi senior Sophia Iacovino finished second in the 300 intermediate hurdles and was fourth in the 100 high hurdles. She hit a hurdle early in the 100 and got off step.
“Personally, I did bad in the 100 high hurdles. The winning time is what I normally run,” said Iacovino. “I hit the third hurdle. That messed up my steps for the fourth hurdle. I made up some ground.
“I wanted first in the 100 high hurdles. I knew it was possible.”
The meet was Iacovino’s last chance for a qualifying mark, but she said she feels she’s safely qualified in the 100 high hurdles.
“I’ll have time to work on my steps. I stutter near the beginning. I don’t think I have enough warmup,” said Iacovino, adding, “I do as best as I can.”
