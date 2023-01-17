A'Kira Dade scored 18 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead Uniontown to a nail-biting 42-40 road victory at Southmoreland Monday night in Section 3-AAAA action.
Dade's final basket, a breakaway layup late in the fourth quarter, provided the winning points. Southmoreland had one last chance to tie it with 1.6 seconds left but Uniontown's defense forced a turnover to seal it.
The win was the first of the year for the Lady Raiders (1-5, 1-13). The Lady Scots slip to 0-6 in the section and 1-14 overall.
Uniontown led 10-7 after the first quarter and 21-11 at halftime. The lead remained 10 points heading into the fourth quarter.
Southmoreland made one final push in the fourth quarter with Maddie Moore leading the way. Moore scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the quarter, carried by Southmoreland, 19-11.
Elizabeth Forward 67, West Mifflin 45 -- The Lady Warriors remained unbeaten in Section 3-AAAA with a victory over the visiting Lady Titans.
Elizabeth Forward (6-0, 11-4) built a 13-point lead in the first quarter and kept pulling away for the home win.
Kaelynn Settles paced Elizabeth Forward with 15 points. Alyssa Terza scored 11 and Chloe Zombek added 10.
Savaughn Wimbs led West Mifflin (4-2, 6-7) with a game-high 18 points. Emily Beck finished with 11 points.
Laurel Highlands 49, Ringgold 44 -- Miya Harris converted 4-of-6 foul shots in the fourth quarter as Laurel Highlands held on for a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Laurel Highlands (3-3, 7-6) led 14-2, 26-19 and 39-32 at the quarter breaks.
Harris, who also hit four 3-pointers, shared game-scoring honors with 21 points. Essence Davis and Ayrianna Sumpter both scored 10.
Abbey Whaley led Ringgold (2-4, 4-10) with 21 points. Angelina Massey scored 13.
Thomas Jefferson 66, Connellsville 40 -- The Lady Jaguars steadily pulled away for a Section 3-AAAAA road victory at Connellsville.
Riley McCabe and Laekyn Flynn shared game-scoring honors for Thomas Jefferson (2-4, 8-7) with 22 points apiece. Abby Atkinson added 10.
Hillary Claycomb and Ella Etling both scored 10 points for the Lady Falcons (0-6, 3-12).
Apollo-Ridge 60, Mount Pleasant 37 -- Apollo-Ridge scored 20 points in the second quarter to pull away for a Section 3-AAA home win.
Sophie Yard led Apollo-Ridge (4-1, 12-2) with a game-high 25 points. Sydney McCray scored 16.
Tiffany Zelmore paced the Lady Vikings (2-3, 10-5) with 21 points.
McGuffey 50, Charleroi 44 -- The Lady Cougars led 28-20 at halftime, but was outscored in the second half, 30-16, for a Section 4-AAA road loss.
Bella Carroto led Charleroi (3-2, 8-6) with a game-high 21 points. McKenna DeUnger exited the game in the third quarter after suffering an eye injury.
Alexis Ewig (15), Madison Gaso (12), and Taylor Schumacher (10) all finished in double figures for McGuffey (2-3, 10-5).
South Park 48, Yough 34 -- The Lady Eagles held the visitors to just eight points in the second half for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Yough (3-2, 6-8) led 26-23 at halftime and was outscored, 25-8, in the second half.
Laney Gerdich, Autumn Matthews and Hailey Bock all scored nine points for Yough.
Maddie Graham led South Park (3-2, 6-8) with 13 points.
Washington 71, Beth-Center 43 -- Washington remained unbeaten in Section 4-AA with a road victory at Beth-Center.
Washington improves to 6-0 in the section and 10-4 overall. The Lady Bulldogs slip to 0-6 in the section and 3-11 overall.
Washington's Olivia Woods (27) and Kaprice Johnson (16) combined for 43 points.
Callie Dorsey led Beth-Center with 15 points. Violet Trump and Alexia Fischer both scored eight.
Chartiers-Houston 45, Carmichaels 30 -- The Lady Bucs returned home with a Section 4-AA victory.
Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 9-6) led 9-6, 18-10 and 31-23 at the quarter breaks.
Ella Richey paced the Lady Bucs with 11 points. Sophia Zalar scored a game-high 13 points for the Lady Mikes (3-3, 5-9).
California 46, Frazier 45 -- The Lady Trojans held on for a Section 4-AA home victory.
California improves to 4-2 in the section and 7-7 overall. Frazier slips to 1-5 in the section and 4-8 overall.
Monessen 59, Avella 49 -- The visiting Lady Greyhounds pulled away in the fourth quarter for a Section 2-A road victory.
Avella (2-3, 7-8) led 13-5 after the first quarter, but Monessen rallied for a 23-22 halftime lead. Both teams scored 11 points in the third quarter and the Lady Greyhounds put the game away with a 25-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Madison Johnson led Monessen (4-1, 8-4) with 16 points. Na'Jaziah Carter added 10.
Avella's Katie Dryer scored a game-high 21 points. Ava Frank finished with 13 points.
West Greene 70, Mapletown 40 -- The Lady Pioneers scored 51 points in the second half for a Section 2-A road victory.
West Greene (7-5) closes the first half unbeaten in section play at 5-0. Mapletown goes to 1-4 in the section and 4-10 overall.
Kasie Meek led the way for West Greene with 19 points. Taylor Karvan scored 14 and Lexi Six added 10.
Isabella Garnek had a double-double for Mapletown with 13 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three assists. Krista Wilson finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Hockey
Deer Lakes 6, Elizabeth Forward 2 -- The Lancers scored four unanswered goals in the third period for a PIHL D2 Division home victory.
Deer Lakes (12-1-0-0-0) had two goals from AJ Schaaf, and single goals from Zachary Nacey and RJ Noulett in the third period.
The Warriors tied the game on Rhys Medved's short-handed goal at 2:19 in the second period. Deer Lakes regained the lead on Schaaf's power play goal 19 seconds later. Medved again tied the game with a goal at 3:56.
Gabe Myers made 19 saves for Elizabeth Forward (6-7-0-0-0). Deer Lakes' Benjamin Korol turned aside 19 shots.
