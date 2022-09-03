Vitali Daniels scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Bentworth past visiting Avella, 21-7, in a non-conference football clash on Friday night.
Saturday, September 3, 2022 6:15 PM
Vitali Daniels scored three rushing touchdowns to lead Bentworth past visiting Avella, 21-7, in a non-conference football clash on Friday night.
Daniels scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and from 2 yards out in the second quarter and added a two-point conversion run to give the Bearcats (2-0) a 14-0 halftime lead.
Brody Hamm scored on a 3-yard run for Avella (0-2) in the third quarter and the Eagles threatened again in the fourth quarter but were turned away by a Bentworth fumble recovery.
The Bearcats (2-0) then put the game away on Daniels' 11-yard touchdown run.
Bentworth has already matched last year's win total.
"To be able to come out and start off strong, 2-0, that’s the best we could ask for," Daniels said.
Bearcats coach JJ Knabb agreed.
"It’s great to be 2-0. It’s been six or seven years (2016) since Bentworth’s been 2-0," Knabb said.
"Avella came to play and brought their A-game. They out-hit us. They were more physical than us. But when we needed to we buckled down. We got that stop, we got that extra touchdown. I’m proud of the guys for finishing."
Bentworth's weak spot a year ago was its defense which gave up 47.1 points per game, second worst in the WPIAL.
"The whole offseason defense was our focus," Knabb said. "Last year our defense was a sieve. This year we held to 12 last week (in a 50-12 win over Brownsville), seven this week. If we can keep that up we’re going to have a chance in all our games."
Benjamin Hays led the Bearcats with 82 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Daniels had 15 carries for 54 yards.
The Eagles' Cole Jaworski completed 12-of-30 passes for 137 yards. Isaiah Bradick was his favorite receiver with nine receptions for 116 yards.
(Westley Burchianti contributed to this story.)
