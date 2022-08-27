REPUBLIC -- Vitali Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 193 yards of total offense Friday night to lead Bentworth to a 50-12 win over host Brownsville.
Daniels leads Bearcats past Brownsville
- By Bill Hughes For the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Saturday, August 27, 2022 6:32 AM
Saturday, August 27, 2022 6:32 AM
REPUBLIC -- Vitali Daniels accounted for five touchdowns and 193 yards of total offense Friday night to lead Bentworth to a 50-12 win over host Brownsville.
“He was awesome, and I can’t speak high enough about him,” said Bentworth coach JJ Knabb of his junior quarterback. “He has worked hard, picked up the option, and is a big part of this team.”
Daniels rushed for 114 yards and three scores on 14 carries and completed four of five passes for 79 yards and a pair of scores while Benjamin Hays rushed for 85 yards and a score and caught two passes for 67 yards and a score.
Brownsville coach Skooter Roebuck spoke about his team’s effort in their first game as an independent program.
“I thought we came out okay and played two good quarters,” he said. “Part of the growing process is we are taking baby steps, although the players want to take giant leaps.”
The game was delayed 70 minutes due to lightning, and it was the Falcons who struck first.
On a third-and-15 at the Bentworth 45, Harlan Davis hit Jonathan Vasbinder on a play-action pass that fooled the Bentworth defense, and the Falcons led 6-0.
Daniels hit Hays with a 43-yard touchdown pass on Bentworth’s next drive, and Anthony Puckey’s extra point gave Bentworth the lead, one it would not relinquish.
Up 7-6 after the first quarter, Daniels hit Lucas Burt with a six-yard touchdown pass, Hays scored from 12 yards out, and Daniels scored from eight yards out with 40 seconds to go before the half to give the Bearcats a 29-6 advantage at halftime.
After holding Bentworth on downs to start the second half, the Falcons scored on a one-yard touchdown run by Davis.
He was instrumental on the drive and Roebuck spoke about Davis' effort.
“We are new to the option offense, but he took over on that drive,” he said. “That is what we wanted to see.”
Daniels added a pair of second-half scores, from one yard out and from 23 yards out, Benjamin Luketich scored on a seven-yard run late and the Bearcats recorded a safety.
Both coaches discussed the delay and how their respective teams reacted to it.
“They were upset as we had just broken our huddle and were ready to come out,” said Roebuck, before adding a quip. “We had to sit back down, but it sure didn’t affect Bentworth at all.”
“The guys were pretty good, sat and were relaxed while being focused,” said Knabb. “Overall, I am really happy.
“After last year, it was a tough season so to come out with a big win, it has been four years since Bentworth has started 1-0.”
Bentworth’s last season-opening win was four years and two days prior, and ironically, was at Brownsville.
Both teams return to action Friday with Bentworth hosting Avella (0-1) while Brownsville heads to Uniontown (0-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.