Washington & Jefferson senior Shane Datz placed third at the NCAA Division III regional at Lycoming College Saturday to earn a berth in the national tournament.
The Southmoreland graduate becomes the 17th wrestler in program history to advance to the NCAA Division III Wrestling National Championship, held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 11-12.
Datz improved his season record to 29-4 with his four victories in the tournament.
“Jaden used the last two years to improve his wrestling and that hard work paid off this weekend,” said head coach Tommy Prairie. “He is wrestling extremely well and I am excited to see what he can accomplish at the NCAA Championships.”
Datz had a bye in the opening round at 165 pounds.
He defeated Thiel’s Frank Gill (10-3) and Roanoke College’s Jack Campbell (8-4) on the opening day Friday to advance to the semifinals.
Datz lost a close 4-3 decision to Averett University’s Alex Turley in the semifinals, but rebounded with a pair of wins in the consolation round. He won an 8-4 decision over Wilkes University’s James Geiger in the consolation semifinals and edged Gettysburg’s Ray Martin, 3-2, in the third place bout.
