Stewart Davis successfully got Brownsville boys basketball team back on the right track in his three years at the helm there.
Now he'll take aim at an even tougher reclamation project in a Laurel Highlands girls team that won five games over the previous three seasons.
Davis was off to a good start already. The Fillies opened this season with three consecutive victories.
Not bad for a late hire who had minimal time to prepare his team.
"Coming in I had a month to get the team organized and ready," Davis said. "I think the ladies took to me, they learned that I'm a guy who doesn't take too much playing around, too much goofiness. They came in, they learned my system and they're running my plays and my defense to a T."
Davis in discussing his squad before the season began.
"I felt we looked fairly good in our scrimmages and I'm very excited and eager for the season for the girls," said Davis, who has a nine-girls roster with just two seniors in Alessandra Peccon and his daughter Essence Davis, a guard/forward coming off knee surgery.
"In our scrimmages, Essence looked good and played well," coach Davis said.
Not only do the Fillies have just two seniors but there are no juniors on the roster. Even so, Davis thinks his team has potential.
"I think all nine can play," Davis said. "In the post I have Aierra Jenkins who's a freshman. I have Essence. I have Aryianna Sumpter, a junior, on the wing and I have senior Alessandra Peccon as our point and Miyah Harris, a sophomore, who's also a guard.
"Coming off the bench, I have sophomore Righteous Richardson, freshman Taylor Irwin, freshman Aliya Davis and also sophomore Bethany Grant. At any given team they can step in and play."
Davis will mainly go with a zone on defense.
"Because we don't have great numbers and we have some bigs, I'm going to pack it in for the most part," Davis said. "If we need to go man-to-man or if we need to press, we will if the game calls for it. But most of the time, to stay out of foul trouble, we'll be zone."
Davis was still looking for a take-charge player before the season got underway.
"We really don't have that one main leader but each day I challenge them to see who is going to step up to be a leader," Davis said. "They're all becoming vocal and holding each other accountable, so it's good to see that."
Davis is looking for the Fillies to play hard and compete.
"The key to this year is to be competitive," he said, "the pace of the game to change, the excitement, the energy to change. I can see that in the first few scrimmages.
"We will face some adversity. It's how they recovery from adversity is what I'm looking to see. I think the girls will answer. That's about just being competitive."
Davis hasn't had any issues in switching from coach boy to coaching girls.
"It's the same formula," he said. "The girls want to play just as much as the boys. I don't change. It's still aggressive ball. It's still mentally tough."
Laurel Highlands will compete in Section 3-AAAA this season along with Uniontown, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Southmoreland, Ringgold and West Mifflin.
"I looked at Belle Vernon. I looked at what Elizabeth Forward brings," Davis said. "I also had a chance to look at Southmoreland.
"I think we match up well. Considering the bigs that we have I think we match up well with any team. The only thing is I don't have a deep bench to turn to but I still have some girls who can come in and get some valuable minutes."
The Fillies were scheduled to open section play at Uniontown on Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.