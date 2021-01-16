Brandon Davis scored 13 of his game-high 19 points in the third quarter to help Laurel Highlands blow open a close game and cruise to 62-35 victory in a Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball game at West Mifflin on Friday night.
Rodney Gallagher scored 13 points and Keondre DeShields added 12 as the Mustangs improved to 2-0 in section play and 2-1 overall.
The game was tied 10-10 after the Titans' Shai Newby hit a 3-pointer late in the first quarter. West Mifflin (0-1, 2-1) got baskets from Jordan Lucas-Johnson, Mekhi Scott and Newby in a 6-3 spurt to go up 16-13 early in the second, forcing LH coach Rick Hauger to call a timeout.
Laurel Highlands responded with an 11-point burst led by Gallagher's 3-pointer and jump shot with Caleb Palumbo, Davis and DeShields each contributing a basket to put the visitors ahead to stay, 24-16.
Scott hit a jump shot to make it 24-18 at halftime and Newby opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to pull West Mifflin within 24-21.
Davis then hit back-to-back shots to ignite a 16-point run that gave the Mustangs a commanding 40-21 lead to all but finish off the Titans.
Scott topped West Mifflin in scoring with 14 points and Newby had 10.
Palumbo tallied eight points for LH and Tarrence Thomas-Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers in adding six points.
Laurel Highlands hosts Connellsville in another section game Tuesday.
Elizabeth Forward 61, Uniontown 42 -- Zach Boyd scored a game-high 19 points as Elizabeth Forward defeated visiting Uniontown in a Section 3-AAAA game.
The first-place Warriors (3-0, 3-1) led 14-10 after one period then took charge with an 18-9 edge in the second for a 32-19 halftime advantage.
Brian Sykes led the Red Raiders with 15 points and Bakari Wallace followed with 12.
Uniontown (0-2, 0-3), which played its third straight game without starting forward Christian Perkins, travels to Albert Gallatin for a non-section game Monday.
Monessen 49, Carmichaels 36 -- Monessen held host Carmichaels to three points in the second quarter in taking a 10-point halftime lead and stayed in front the rest of the way to earn a Section 4-AA victory.
Kiante Robinson scored 10 of his 16 points in the first quarter to help the first-place Greyhounds (3-0, 3-1) take a 14-12 advantage. Chas Mrlack tallied five of the visitor's 11 points in the second period as coach Dan Bosnic's squad went up 25-15 at the half.
Monessen extended its lead to 37-22 after three quarters.
Kody Kuhns scored 12 points and Mrlack added eight for the Greyhounds.
Chris Barrish tied for game-high honors with 16 points for coach Ian McCombs' Mikes (0-2, 1-2) and Michael Stewart followed with 10.
Mount Pleasant 66, Southmoreland 40 -- Nate Kubusky and Jonas King combined for 38 points to help lead Mount Pleasant past visiting Southmoreland in a Section 3-AAAA game.
The Vikings (2-0, 2-2) led 20-10, 35-19 and 58-30 at the breaks.
Kubusky led all scorers with 20 points and King contributed 18.
Ty Keffer paced the Scotties (0-2, 0-3) with 19 points.
Brentwood 50, Beth-Center 30 -- Brentwood out-scored visiting Beth-Center 12-4 in the third quarter to open up a 15-point lead and went on to claim a Section 4-AAA victory.
Chase Rosing led the Spartans (2-0, 3-1) with a 15 points.
Brentwood led 9-8 after one period and 24-17 at halftime.
Cameron Palmer paced the Bulldogs (0-1, 2-1) with 11 points.
Girls basketball
Connellsville 36, Uniontown 16 -- Hillary Claycomb scored 13 points as Connellsville finally opened its season with a Section 3-AAAAA victory over host Uniontown.
The Lady Falcons (1-0, 1-0) soared to a 10-2 lead in the opening frame and held advantages of 19-8 at halftime and 26-9 after three periods.
Nevaeh Hamborsky also hit double digits for Connellsville with 10 points.
Aziriah Wilson paced the Lady Raiders (0-1, 0-2) with eight points.
Albert Galllatin 58, Washington 33 -- Albert Gallatin improved to 3-1 with a non-section road victory over Washington.
The Lady Colonials led 12-6, 23-12 and 46-17 at the breaks.
Liz Murtha topped Albert Gallatin in scoring with a game-high 17 points. Bryn Bezjak added 15 points and Gianna Michaux chipped in with 11.
Kiera Woods tallied seven points for the Lady Prexies (1-3).
Frazier 36, Springdale 20 -- Frazier's defense shut down visiting Springdale in the second quarter, allowing the Lady Commodores to surge ahead and go on to a non-section win.
The Lady Dynamos (0-3) were up 9-7 after the first quarter but the Lady Commodores (1-4) rode a 12-0 advantage in the second to a 19-9 halftime lead.
Frazier out-scored Springdale 17-11 in the second half, pulling away in the fourth quarter.
Delaney Warnick totaled a game-high 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and three of the Lady Commodores' 12 steals to pave the way for coach Winston Shaulis' squad. Kendall Shaporka contributed 11 points.
Grace Gent had seven points, five steals and three assists for the Lady Dynamos.
Thomas Jefferson 44, Southmoreland 36 -- Thomas Jefferson rallied in the second half for a non-section victory over visiting Southmoreland, halting the Lady Scotties’ regular-season winning streak at 25 games.
The Class 5A Lady Jaguars (3-1) trailed 16-11 at halftime but sliced the gap to 27-26 at the end of the third quarter and then outscored Southmoreland 18-9 in the final frame to pull away for the win.
Thomas Jefferson’s Graci Fairman led all scorers with 19 points.
The Class 4A Lady Scotties (3-1) were paced by Olivia Cernuto and Delaynie Morvosh with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Serra Catholic 51, Yough 21 -- Yough hung with visiting Serra Catholic through three quarters before the Lady Eagles sprinted away in the final frame in a non-section battle.
The Lady Cougars (0-2) trailed 10-6, 19-12 and 30-19 at the breaks. Serra Catholic exploded to a 21-2 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Chloe Pordash had 15 points for the Lady Eagles (2-0) and Rylee Campbell scored 11.
Kaylin Odelli led Yough with nine points.
Avella 46, Bentworth 22 -- Katie Dryer scored 13 points and Hanna Brownlee tossed in 11 as host Avella (2-1) rolled over Bentworth in a non-section game.
Grace Skerbetz paced the Lady Bearcats (0-4) with six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.