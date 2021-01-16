Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow this morning will taper to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. High 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.