Stewart Davis saw an unfortunate trend develop over his first two years as Brownsville's boys basketball coach and it had little to do with his team's play on the court.
His roster after the final game looked nothing like the one he began the season with.
"Both years we came out and looked good on paper and both years we lost kids along the way due to attendance or grades or other things," Davis said.
"I knew it was going to be an uphill battle. It's a standard rule at Brownsville, and the PIAA, if you can't pass a class you can't play. That's what's plagued me the past two years. They also expanded on the attendance rule in my first year where if you come to school late more than five times then, again, you can't play."
Davis is hoping his third season will be different in that regard.
"This year the boys are a little bit more mature," Davis said. "I think they get it, they understand the rules that are in place and so far there hasn't been any hiccups."
Brownsville went 7-15 overall and 2-10 in section play two years ago and finished 4-10 and 3-8 in Section 4-AAA last season, including a WPIAL playoff loss.
Davis is optimistic about the upcoming campaign.
"Right now, if everything remains the same, I have a rotation of around nine or 10 kids where any one of them on any given night can start," Davis said. "That's how I'm going to keep it.
"I think we can make a statement here in our section."
Davis has had youthful squads in each of his first two years and has a similar set of players this year.
"My team is still fairly young with a lot of sophomores and juniors and only three seniors," Davis pointed out.
Fortunately, one of those seniors is 6-foot-6 center Ayden Teeter.
"Yeah, Ayden, my big boy, is back," Davis said. "He received a football scholarship offer with Duquesne so he's riding that wave into basketball season. He's coming in with high hopes."
Another talented player for the Falcons is junior Damarion Brown.
"Damarion has matured a good bit and has become a vocal leader in practice," Davis said. "Ayden absolutely, with his stature, is someone the kids look up to."
Stewart is counting on two brothers to make an impact as well.
"Tyler Wible, another senior, is a returning starter from last year, and his brother, sophomore Trent Wible, started in the playoff game," Davis said.
"I also have Cedric Harrison, a junior, and Elijah Brown, another junior who was on the team as a freshman, didn't play last year but came back this year. Antwan Black is a freshman who's got a lot of talent and he'll be in the mix, too."
Davis also welcomes a pair of new players to the school.
"I have two transfers, a senior from Trinity Christian in West Virginia, Chance Zapotoczny, and a sophomore from Uniontown, Harlan Davis Jr.," Davis said.
"That's a good solid group that we'll be counting on. Also I've got two sophomores who definitely will get some minutes. That's Jeremy Praster and Rylan Johnson."
Davis feels he has the makings of good team if only his players can avoid the non-basketball pitfalls of the past two years.
"A lot of these kids have been with me for all three years, some for two years now, so they know my expectations," Davis said.
"I'd like to finish with the kids I start with this season. If we can do that then we'll finally be on the right track."
