Stewart Davis admitted he was nervous before the start of Saturday's C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament game at Laurel Highlands.
Laurel Highlands' first-year coach had a few of those nerves calmed after his squad won the first game of his tenure with a 45-39 victory against county rival Connellsville.
"I'm nervous before every game. Throughout the game, I had to regroup a few times," explained Davis.
Davis also said he was as nervous on the bench in his first game as he used to be as a player.
"No, because I feel like I'm playing. Watching everything and looking what they're doing, making sure they're running the right sets," said Davis.
Connellsville had the upper hand early in the game, taking a 12-8 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Falcons scored the opening field goal of the game, prompting Davis to quickly call a timeout.
"I wanted to clean up the nervous jitters. As this game progressed, they overcame that," said Davis. "But, I also know the potential of the team. If allowed that energy to keep going, that would've dragged us down."
However, the Lady Falcons' offense went dry in the second quarter as the home team surged into a 16-12 lead at halftime.
Aierra Jenkins gave Laurel Highlands the lead at 14-12 late in the quarter. Jenkins led all scorers with 20 points.
Aryianna Sumpter's two foul shots extended the lead to four points. Sumpter finished with seven points.
"I bet we had 20 turnovers in the first half. We didn't do what we needed to do to win the game," said Connellsville head coach Shawna Little. "Hats off to LH. They didn't quit. They were hustling. They were outrunning us up and down the court."
Connellsville regrouped at halftime and quickly cut the deficit to a field goal. However, the Lady Falcons were unable to build on the early momentum and Laurel Highlands was able to respond every time the visitors tried to make a move.
Laurel Highlands entered the final eight minutes with a 28-23 advantage.
The Lady Falcons again made a run early in the fourth quarter and had a golden opportunity to capture the momentum with three close-in shots, but none found the bottom of the basket.
"We just didn't hit timely shots. We had it to within five and we had that really nice steal and didn't make the shot," said Little.
Laurel Highlands had a response every time Connellsville tried to make a move, extending the advantage to double digits at one point.
"They showed me that my girls have fight. Some of the girls broke down during pressure, but it was a regroup session. They continued to fight," said Davis. "What I saw from them was no quitting.
"As a first-year coach, it showed me they'll get a little better and they'll continue to fight."
Connellsville had one final run late in the game, but was unable to slice the disadvantage to a possession.
Both teams shot well from the foul line with Connellsville converting 5-of-7 attempts and Laurel Highlands making 13-of-21 shots, but neither was that accurate from the field.
"We left some points on the board with missing layups. But, that's okay," said Davis. "We did really well rebounding after I called the timeout. That allowed us to push the ball."
Connellsville played in the opening round of the tournament Friday night, so it was a quick turnaround. Hillary Claycomb led the Lady Falcons with 16 points, all but three coming in the second half. Whitney Bobish finished with seven points despite playing in foul trouble. Ella Etling finished with six points.
"I feel more people looked to score. It wasn't so much we looked at Hillary (Claycomb) to do all the scoring," said Little, adding, "I feel my sophomores looked to shoot, looked to shoot more.
"That's promising."
