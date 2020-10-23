Derrick Davis scored five touchdowns and ran for 113 yards to lead visiting Gateway to a 43-12 Big East Conference victory at Connellsville.
Davis scored on runs of 5, 38, 2 and 13 yards, and added a 13-yard touchdown reception.
Chamor Price returned a free kick 95 yards in the first quarter after a safety for the Gators (3-0, 4-0). The Gators' Carsen Engleka completed 11-of-13 passes for 149 yards.
Ky'ron Craggette scored on an 80-yard run for the Falcons (0-5, 0-7) and ran for 113 yards on 17 carries.
Connellsville's Gage Gillott found Kolby Keedy open for a 40-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Big East Conference
Gateway 15-7-21-0 -- 43
Connellsville 0-0-6-6 -- 12
First Quarter
G: Derrick Davis 5 run (run failed).
G: Safety.
G: Chamor Price 95 kickoff return (Jayson Jenkins kick)
Second Quarter
G: Derrick Davis 38 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
Third Quarter
G: Derrick Davis 2 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Derrick Davis 13 run (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Derrick Davis 9 pass from Carsen Engleka (Jayson Jenkins kick)
Con: Ky'Ron Craggette 80 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Con: Kolby Keedy 40 pass from Gage Gillott (pass failed)
Records: Gateway (3-0, 4-0), Connellsville (0-5, 0-7).
