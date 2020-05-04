Former Beth-Center football standout Mickey Davis is a perfect example of a quote from Mark Twain: “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.”
Davis was a 5-foot-10, 190-pound scrapper on the offensive and defensive line for the Bulldogs in the early 1960s.
Under coach Pete Daley, Beth-Center posted a record of 1-6-1 during Davis’ sophomore season. Ted Nypaver took over as B-C head coach during the junior and senior seasons for Davis when the Bulldogs went 1-8 in 1963 and 4-4-1 in 1964.
“It was a tough period for Beth-Center football,” Davis remembered. “It wasn’t so much the changing of the guard with coach Daley, the merger finally got together with East Beth and Centerville and it may have been just that transition period.”
The players had a great deal of respect for Nypaver.
“Coach Nypaver brought in kind of a new offense,” Davis said. “Coach Nypaver did like to throw the football and that was unusual for us at that time. We were three yards and a cloud of dust. We were always pleased with his game plan.
“He was a taskmaster and that went hand in hand. Most of the kids were coal miners’ or steelworkers’ kids and some farmers thrown in there. We had that background of paying attention and a great work ethic. We were hard-nosed kids.”
Davis was part of an offensive line that featured big Joe Righetti. Davis carved out his own niche with All-Southwest Conference honors as a senior and he was named honorable mention All-WPIAL Class A as a guard.
“I came home from school and my mom said, ‘Read the paper,’” Davis said. “There was an article that had my name in it. The story was in the old Brownsville Telegraph. That kind of validation for my hard work came with having your name in the paper.”
Davis looked at a few college offers after graduating from Beth-Center in 1965.
“My grades weren’t great and I had visit to California State Teachers College and Righetti and I visited Waynesburg,” Davis said. “I didn’t have that burning desire to go to college. Coach Nypaver stopped by the house and called me down off the porch and said here is a letter from Findlay College and I’d like you to fill it out. I went out for a visit and I had never heard of Findlay. It was a Church of God school, it was Christian related. We had a coach from Uniontown, Don Renninger, who was there and that helped me make a decision.
“I was fortunate enough to go to college. We were a small school district so their weren’t a lot of opportunities.”
At Findlay, there were probably 80 freshmen out for football and no scholarships, but there was grant in aid and jobs. Freshmen did not see much varsity action.
Playing for coach Byron Morgan Sr., Davis fashioned a solid career on Oiler squads that posted records of 7-2 in 1965, 3-6 in 1966, 4-3-1 in 1967 and 4-6 in 1968 when Davis was an NAIA All-American.
“I played offensive guard and a little bit of defense at middle guard,” Davis said. “I got my weight up to about 225 in college.”
Davis had a great relationship with coach Morgan.
“He was a very classy man,” Davis said.
Davis faced his old teammate Righetti in college.
“We played against each other twice,” Davis said. “We beat them when I was a freshman, 35-7, and in 1966 when I was a sophomore we lost, 7-6. They had a great quarterback Harry Theofiledes from Homestead, PA.”
Davis was named Findlay’s team captain, Most Valuable Lineman, MVP, and District 22 All-Offensive Lineman. He also won the Mid-Ohio Coaches and WFIN Outstanding Player awards. When Davis graduated he was signed by the CFL Toronto Argonauts.
“I went to Canada for a short stay,” Davis explained. “I had just gotten married in February of 1969 and I left for camp in March and just before going to camp I watched the draft for the Vietnam War and I was No. 9. I had that hanging over my head and I was prepared for it. I decided to give it a shot in Toronto. While I was in Canada I got my draft notice. I went home and went to Charleroi for the draft board. They had taken a quota and they said you have not finished college yet and they gave me a 1 A deferment. I went back to Findlay and graduated in 1970. I got an offer of a tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals in 1971. I turned it down. We had a baby girl and I was teaching at the time.”
Davis began a lengthy teaching career, first at Arlington High School in Ohio. He took a job at Ringgold High School in 1971 and spent 33 years in that district teaching physical education. Davis was an assistant football coach for 22 years at Ringgold, serving under Chuck Abramski, Lou DeFelice and Bill Connors.
“First year at Ringgold I coached Donora Junior High football and I had an opportunity to be be on the field with Joe Montana,” Davis recalled. “I didn’t actually coach him, but I was around him and scouted for the varsity.”
Davis, 72, resides in Fredericktown with his wife of 51 years Judy. They have three children, Amy, Aaron and Michael, and they are blessed with eight grandchildren. He was inducted into the Findlay Hall of Fame in 1992.
As Davis looks back on his career, he is pleased.
“I really enjoyed teaching and coaching,” Davis stated. “It fit for me.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.