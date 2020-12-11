BROWNSVILLE -- Stewart Davis feels a lot more at home entering his second year as Brownsville boys basketball coach.
"I'm a little bit more comfortable," Davis said. "After my first year there were a lot of kids that just didn't understand what it takes to play. I've got a lot of good kids this year who actually want to play for me and work hard for me. I feel good about that. I've got good kids that want to be here.
"We have a lot more unity this year."
The Falcons have a youthful squad as over half the roster is made up of sophomores and freshmen with just two seniors, Leonard Harris and Sean Fisher.
"Our two seniors aren't starters but they'll contribute for us," Davis said. "We have a lot of underclassmen. We're very young, very fast this year. We have a lot of new faces."
Davis has a tentative starting five lined up.
"I have Ayden Teeter, who's my big boy, he's a junior returning from last year," Davis said. "Damarion Brown's a sophomore who will be my point guard/two. Cedric Harrison, another sophomore, will play the one/two. I have a great player who came out this year, sophomore Derrick Tarpley, who can play one through four. He's pretty quick. And also Tyler Wible, a junior who's going to fill in for Hunter Assad who transferred to California, he'll play the three.
"Coming off the bench I have Elijah Brown, Nate Campbell, Nolan Kanopka, and probably Leonard Harris will be another big boy off the bench. There's a couple others that can probably give us minutes if we need it. I can go up to 10 deep."
Davis feels his team is progressing well.
"We've been open gym for about a month," Davis said. "Our football season was over early because they didn't make the playoffs so I was able to have the football players come in because they were eager to play basketball.
"I started putting in a motion set and our zone and man-to-man defense. Now we're trying to sharpen it up."
Stewart sees three players as taking the reins of the team on the court.
"We're pushing them all to be leaders but the ones who've been most vocal in practice have been Damarion Brown and Tyler Wible, who's a new kid but he gets it, and Ayden Teeter is another one," Davis said. "Those three will speak up and get on players when they're not pushing themselves."
Davis is especially pleased with his sophomore class.
"My sophomores are tough," he said. "Damarion Brown, Elijah Brown, Tarpley, Harrison, those kids understand what I'm looking for and what I expect out of them."
Davis, who will be assisted by Ron Polito and Derrick Tarpley Sr., has changed up his game plan a bit for this season.
"Last year I played a lot of zone, a little bit of man," he explained. "This year I'm going to speed teams up a little bit, throw some different looks, keep them off balance and use our speed to our advantage."
Brownsville was 7-15 overall and 2-10 in Section 4-AAA last year and will be in the same section again this season along with holdovers Beth-Center, Charleroi, McGuffey and Washington. Brentwood and Waynesburg Central are newcomers to the section while Southmoreland and Frazier have moved out.
"You still have to worry about Wash High," Davis said. "They're as athletic as ever. McGuffey, Charleroi and Waynesburg are all well coached."
Davis prefers to concentrate on his own players than assess other teams, though.
"Really, I'm just worried about my team," Davis said. "I don't like to think about where we're going to fall or how we're going to do. My thing is just play to win that game and push my kids the same way so that way they're not looking ahead.
"I don't really want to put an expectation out there as far as where we need to be in the section. My expectation is play hard, be competitive, so the kids come in here with an attitude of let's get after it regardless of who we play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.