Jenna Dawson and Presleigh Colditz both scored career-highs Thursday night to lead Belle Vernon to a 68-25 Section 3-AAAA victory over visiting Yough.
Dawson scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Leopards (3-1, 7-2), while Colditz totaled 13. Rachel Wobrak was also in double digits with 17. Viva Kreis dished out a career-high nine assists.
Belle Vernon led 43-17 at halftime.
Laney Gerdich led the Lady Cougars (0-4, 3-8) with 13 points.
