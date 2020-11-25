Ian Shahan had his choice of colleges to continue his swimming and academic careers, but the Belle Vernon senior knew he wanted to serve so he selected the United States Military Academy.
Though the school in West Point, N.Y., was not the first option explored by the record-setting swimmer.
“It was Navy, moreso, at the time (when he first started to check out programs). I had already taken a trip to Annapolis, but I wanted to expand my search,” explained Shahan. “I was approached by coaches from both Army and Navy. Both academies wanted me.”
Shahan’s trip to the university located on the Hudson River ultimately changed his mind.
“I went to West Point and fell in love with the place (situated above the Hudson River),” said Shahan. “My dad was rooting for Navy. It’s a little closer.”
Kentucky, Alabama and Ohio State were among the programs vying for Shahan’s future service, but intangibles led him to the military academy.
“I wanted to go where I wanted to make a big difference,” said Shahan. “They only take the best of the best.
“I knew deep down I wanted to serve.”
“The academy puts an emphasis on all sports,” added Shahan. “The Class of 2025 is a very good group of swimmers. There’s new blood in the coaching staff.”
The Black Knights compete in the Patriot League, leading Shahan to say, “Hopefully, we’ll beat Navy.”
Shahan has gone through the interview process, much of it virtually, to secure his congressional appointment to the service academy.
“I do have to get a congressional appointment, but I have a little leeway with the nomination. I have an LOA (Letter of Assurance) for a guaranteed spot if I don’t get an appointment, provided I tried (for a congressional appointment),” explained Shahan.
Shahan isn’t quite sure what direction his academics will take, but has an idea.
“Political science, American politics and international affairs. I don’t have to declare until the end of my first year, so I still have time to make a decision,” said Shahan. “The academy has 15 branches of specialization, but I’ve narrowed it down to a couple of choices. I have my heart set on the infantry.”
Shahan hopes the 2020 WPIAL Swimming & Diving Championships won’t be his last high school competition.
“It’s been a little rough. I practiced with my club team over the summer. I’ve been conditioning the best I can,” said Shahan. “Looking at the state of the world, it’s looking bleaker and bleaker.
“I’m more worried about the season.”
Shahan said he’ll stick with the two events he holds the WPIAL records in, although just how he and the rest of the swimmers will earn a berth into the district championship is in flux, especially since the traditional site of the two-day finals, the University of Pittsburgh’s Trees Pool, is not available this season.
“I’ll swim the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle,” said Shahan, adding with a laugh, “If we don’t have a season, then I’ll go to college without a meet under my belt.
“Even it we have a dual meet or two, I’d be happy.”
