The coronavirus pandemic is still rearing its ugly head as the 2021 high school football season progresses.
Four local teams — Albert Gallatin, Uniontown, California and Beth-Center — had games canceled last week due to COVID-related issues.
The Colonials were given a forfeit win when Southern Garrett in Maryland pulled out of their non-conference game and the Bulldogs forfeited their Century Conference game to Wash High. The other two games — the Trojans were slated to play Avella in a Tri-County South Conference meeting while the Red Raiders were scheduled to go to Brashear for a non-conference matchup Saturday — were considered no-contests.
Uniontown will be the only area team not taking the field tonight as its game at Wash High has been canceled.
“We were going to play them this Friday but Wash High shut down all their sports this week,” Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries said. “They called us Monday night and said they couldn’t play Friday. We actually put some feelers out early in the week to see if we could get a game with someone else and nobody got back to us.
“We’re not game-planning for anybody so I actually gave the kids a long weekend. We did confirm with Carrick that we are playing the game next week, it’ll be 3:30 on Friday.”
Both Brashear and Uniontown had COVID issues last week.
“Even if we would’ve had enough kids available and wanted to play the game, Brashear was shut down,” Jeffries pointed out. “They announced Saturday morning they had positive cases.”
Uniontown snapped a 35-game losing streak earlier this season with a home win against Carrick but the task hasn’t been easy for Jeffries in his first year as head coach of the Red Raiders.
“It’s hard because you don’t know,” Jeffries said. “Some kids are in quarantine, some kids are contact tracing, some kids just aren’t feeling well and, of course, you have to assume everything is COVID, err on the side of caution, get tests done.
“It’s just another obstacle. It’s been an experience. It’s what you have to deal with in today’s sports.”
Albert Gallatin (4-1) has a challenge in front of it as it hosts undefeated University High (5-0) of Morgantown after having an unexpected second week off this season.
“We had our second game of the season cancelled and, to be truthful, that’s tougher because you’re trying to build some momentum,” AG coach Drew Dindl said. “You hate to miss games but on the positive side, we had a pretty physical battle two weeks ago against Allegany and this kind of rested us up a little bit, allowed us to heal up. So I’m looking at it that way.”
The Hawks are averaging 47.8 points per game.
“They look good,” Dindl said. “They’ve got a lot of athletes, some bigger kids. They’re No. 2 in the state of West Virginia right now.
“We knew this was going to be a tough one but it’s a game we wanted. We got our hands full but we’re going to come out and give them everything we got.”
Laurel Highlands has played a full slate of games and came out on the losing end just once, 56-14 at Belle Vernon last week in a showdown for sole possession of first place in the Big Eight Conference. After facing the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, the Mustangs (2-1, 5-1) now host the No. 2 ranked team in Thomas Jefferson (1-1, 3-1).
LH coach Rich Kolesar felt his team took some positives from the loss to the Leopards.
“We did a lot of good things against Belle Vernon but made too many mistakes,” said Kolesar, who guided the Mustangs to their first 5-0 start in program history. “We learned a lot about our team last week. I think we got better by playing that competition. We have another big game this week so hopefully we don’t make those same mistakes.”
Laurel Highlands turned in one of the plays of the week when Rodney Gallagher launched a 78-yard touchdown pass to Keondre DeShields down the left sideline to cut Belle Vernon’s lead to 14-7 in the second quarter.
“That was a great play by both of them,” Kolesar said. “It’s exciting when you can get some plays like that and see how good we could be.”
Kolesar compared the Jaguars and the Leopards.
“They’re two really great programs,” Kolesar said. “Belle Vernon is a little more creative with what they do. TJ just tries to out-physical you. So we have to be prepared for a physical match-up.”
In a key Interstate Conference game, Southmoreland (1-1, 4-2) hosts Yough (0-3, 0-6).
Scotties coach Dave Keefer isn’t taking the winless Cougars lightly.
“We’re definitely not looking past Yough,” Keefer said. “They shuffled their lineup around a little bit. They put the (Tristan) Waldier kid at quarterback and I think that makes a world of difference in preparing for them. They’re a lot better than their record indicates.”
There area 11 other games involving local teams. All games kick off at 7 p.m.
In the Big East, Connellsville (0-1, 0-6) is at Latrobe (0-1, 2-4).
In the Big Eight, first-place Belle Vernon (3-0, 5-0) visits Ringgold (0-2, 3-3).
In the Interstate, Mount Pleasant (2-0, 4-2) hosts Brownsville (0-3, 0-5) and Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 4-2) travels to South Allegheny (2-1, 2-4).
In the Century, Beth-Center (0-2, 0-5) is back in action at Charleroi (1-2, 1-4), Frazier (0-2, 0-6) hosts Chartiers-Houston (2-1, 4-1) and Waynesburg Central (1-2, 2-4) goes to McGuffey (2-0, 3-3).
In the Tri-County South, first-place West Greene (3-0, 4-2), which has won four in a row after an 0-2 start, hosts Bentworth (1-2, 2-3), California (2-1, 4-1) returns to the field with a road trip to Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-5), Mapletown (1-2, 3-3) travels to Avella (0-3, 0-6) and Carmichaels (2-1, 4-2) is home for a key clash with Monessen (2-1, 3-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.