The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame will honor its 10th class at Uniontown High School on the weekend of Sept. 8-9. The Class of 2023 will be recognized at 6:15 p.m. before the football game with Carrick on Friday, Sept. 8 and the following day on Saturday, Sept. 9 a brunch will start in the cafeteria at 9:45 a.m. followed by the induction ceremony in the auditorium. The 2023 class will feature 11 individuals and the 1963 UHS Band.

