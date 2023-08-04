The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame will honor its 10th class at Uniontown High School on the weekend of Sept. 8-9. The Class of 2023 will be recognized at 6:15 p.m. before the football game with Carrick on Friday, Sept. 8 and the following day on Saturday, Sept. 9 a brunch will start in the cafeteria at 9:45 a.m. followed by the induction ceremony in the auditorium. The 2023 class will feature 11 individuals and the 1963 UHS Band.
The individuals are: Rob Anderson (1987), Dr. Mallard T. George (1969) and John A. McMillen II (1965) under Academics; Suzanne Machesky Smallwood (2002), Lynda S. Waggoner (1966) and Rebecca Kaufman Taylor (2000) under Arts; Munsey brothers George, Bill, Nelson and Chuck, Larry Bush (1963) and Frank S. Rushnock (1996) under Athletics; Coach Jim Render (1960) and David E. McCrackin (1970) under Special Recognition.
Tickets are $25 for the Hall of Fame brunch and induction ceremony and can be purchased by contacting Tony Mercadante, board chairman, at 301-643-1499 or via email at acmerc@msn.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.
Following are capsules on the Class of 2023:
ACADEMICS
John Anthony McMullen
John resides in Delray Beach, Florida, with his wife Elizabeth. He is a 1965 graduate of Uniontown Joint Senior High School. John received a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University in Community Development and a Master of Arts degree from San Francisco State University in Theatre. He also received a Master in Fine Arts degree from Carnegie Mellon University in Theatre Directing. Included in his work experience is Theatre Instructor for the City College of San Francisco, Carnegie Mellon University, and Los Medanos College. John’s playwriting includes “Cheaters,” “Horses,” and “Drinking Buddies.” His novels are The Kirke Saga and The Violent History and Repentance of Vlad Tepes.
Rob Anderson
A 1987 graduate of UHS, Rob Anderson is a third generation Red Raider. He and his wife, Dana, live in Uniontown and are the parents of three children, Sidney, Ryan, and Avery who graduated from Uniontown in 2023. Rob is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Class of 1991, where he earned a degree in Mathematics. He worked as a white water river guide in Ohiopyle from 1987 to 1992. In1992, Rob was hired by Ohiopyle Prints to sell a new line of hometown T-shirts to grocery stores. Anderson’s team now sells apparel and high school spirit wear to over 10,000 stores across the country. Rob became a partner in Ohiopyle Prints in 2015 and became the president of the company in 2020.
Dr. Mallard T. George
Dr. George graduated with honors from UHS in 1969. He resides in Uniontown with his wife, Donna. Dr. George received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 1973 from Washington and Jefferson College and a Master of Science degree from West Virginia University in 1974. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery from Temple University in 1978. Dr. George is the founder of George Dental Associates in Uniontown. He is a member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church where he has served for several years as a subdeacon. He has also served on the Parish Council as well as the Finance Committee. Dr. George has also served as a board member for various local organizations and foundations.
ARTS
Rebecca Kaufman Taylor
A graduate of UHS in 2000, Rebecca Kaufman Taylor is a popular singer, actor, and dancer. A member of the Screen Actors Guild, she also serves as a board member for the State Theatre Center for the Arts. Rebecca is the Resident Vocalist at The Nemacolin Resort and a featured vocalist at The Meadows, The Rivers Casino, the Chartiers and Nevillewood Country Clubs as well as numerous corporate events and galas in the Pittsburgh area. She has an extensive action background and has made professional recordings with the Walt Disney Company. Rebecca holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Point Park University. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Secondary English from Penn West University. Rebecca is employed as an English and Language Arts Instructor at Albert Gallatin Senior High School. She resides in Ohiopyle with her husband Clay and their children Clara and Henry.
Suzanne Machesky Smallwood
Suzanne Machesky Smallwood is a 2002 graduate of UHS. She is also a graduate of the Pittsburgh Beauty Academy and began her career as a licensed hairdresser. Suzanne apprenticed at the Elizabeth Arden Salon in Pittsburgh. For over 15 years, she has been a part of the Estee Lauder Companies and the Bumble and bumble family. Her career has spanned between North American sales and Global and North American education within the Estee Lauder Company. At present, Suzanne is embarking on her biggest career opportunity as the Director of Learning Initiatives. The focus of this is to continue gender equality work within the company as well as the advancement of employee careers. Suzanne lives in West Orange, New Jersey, with her husband Charles and son Avery.
Lynda Shanaberger Waggoner
Lynda Shanaberger Waggoner is a 1966 graduate of UHS. She served as Vice President of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Director of Fallingwater from 1996 until her retirement in 2018. Lynda has been affiliated with the Frank Lloyd Wright masterwork since first serving as a tour guide during her high school days. She is now widely regarded as one of the nation’s foremost authorities on Fallingwater. Lynda studied architecture at the University of Kentucky and art history at the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to returning to Fallingwater as its first curator, she was the founding Executive Director of Touchstone Center for Crafts. Lynda has two books to her credit: Fallingwater, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Romance with Nature (1996) and Fallingwater (2011).
ATHLETICS
Francis S. Rusnock
Francis S. Rusnock (1996) participated in several Uniontown High School sports including: baseball, track, cross country, and swimming. He was a member of the 1992 Cross Country Section Champions and earned five letters as an athlete at Uniontown High School, four on the swim team, and awards for track. On the Swim Team, Frank qualified for the WPIAL three years and held several school records. His love for competitive swimming began at age 8 and continued through adulthood. In college, Frank competed on the Washington & Jefferson and West Virginia University swim teams. After earning his college degree in Secondary Mathematics at West Virginia University, Frank taught high school math and worked as a Swim Coach at several locations in West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia. Currently, Frank serves as an NCAA swimming official for several universities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
William Lawrence (Larry) Bush
William Lawrence (Larry) Bush (1963) graduated from Uniontown High School and pursued higher education at West Virginia University, New York Institute of Finance, and the prestigious Wharton School.
Bush embarked upon a successful career in finance, and he is recognized as an accomplished financial advisor and vice president of the Wealth Enhancement Group. Bush has never forgotten where his journey began. He is still committed to his Uniontown community. Bush has held numerous positions over the years, including: received the Uniontown Area Chamber of Commerce Herman Buck Award, held positions on the Uniontown School Board, served as President of the Uniontown Library Board of Directors, President of the Uniontown Kiwanis Club, and worked as a member of the Fayette County Assessment Appeals Board.
Munsey brothers George, Bill, Nelson and Chuck
Uniontown Area High School has a rich history of being blessed with great athletic families. The four Munsey (Muncie) Brothers played high school football for the Uniontown Red Raiders, eventually advancing to the professionals. George Munsey (1960) was signed by the Minnesota Vikings and the Pennsylvania Mustangs. Bill Munsey (1959) was an outstanding track, basketball, and football running back for the maroon and white. Bill played professional football for the British Columbia Lions and the Cleveland Browns. Nelson Munsey (1966) had great speed and was an exceptional track, running back and defensive back for the Red Raiders. Nelson was signed with the Baltimore Colts playing right cornerback. Chuck (Muncie) (1971) was an outstanding basketball and football athlete for Uniontown. He was an excellent running back for the University of California Berkley Golden Bears. Chuck was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, and was the first Golden Bear to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Chuck earned numerous awards and played football for several professional teams throughout his career, including New Orleans and San Diego.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Jim Render
Jim Render (1960), tremendous high school quarterback, Division II National Football Champion, record-setting WPIAL and Pennsylvania State Champion Coach, notched his 400th career head coaching win, an unprecedented feat within the illustrious chapters of Southwestern Pennsylvania Football. Render’s football coaching skills and experiences spread across several high school and collegiate positions, including 7 years (1972-1979) as Head Football Coach for the Uniontown Red Raiders. Pursuing new opportunities and professional challenges, Render accepted the head football coaching position at Upper St. Clair High School. This led to a very successful 40-year stay as head football coach at Upper St. Clair. Render branded himself as a champion football coach, amassing victories, titles, and championships; and also molding his student-athletes into successful educated professionals. Render holds the title of the winningest high school football coach in WPIAL history, fourth most winningest coach in Pennsylvania and the 25th most winningest coach in the nation.
David E. McCracken
David E. McCracken (1970), an accomplished Uniontown High School graduate, received a National Merit Scholar Letter of Commendation followed by his sworn oath at Trophy Point of the United States Military Academy at West Point. He was commissioned as an Infantry Officer with a Bachelor of Science degree. His academic studies and assignments spanned several military locations and educational institutions including Harvard University and MIT. McCracken held many high level military positions such as: Lieutenant Colonel of all U.S. Army Special Forces and Director of Strategy and Initiatives for Special Operations Forces in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. His last day in uniform completed 29 years of active military service. Upon retirement, he was recognized and awarded military decorations for his many accomplishments. Following retirement, McCracken became involved with local veteran support organizations and established a nonprofit to provide educational and financial support to low income veterans. These efforts resulted in the creation of statewide public charities.
TEAM
1963 UHS Band
Orville Conn, Uniontown High School Marching Bank Director, instilled in his musicians the will to accept responsibility, present oneself properly, perform professionally, and work as a team to achieve recognition as one of the most outstanding bands in the country. Over 140 band members and chaperones were on their way to perform in a nationwide televised event, the 1963 Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. The group traveled by train to Washington, D.C. on December 27, 1962, and toured the U.S. Capitol and the White House before boarding the cruise liner to Florida. Under the direction of Conn, the band members practiced for hours marching on the cruise dock, spent time on Paradise Island Beach, and cruised to Miami through rough seas and high winds as the band members constantly ran to the bathroom seasick. On December 30, the band marched six miles down Biscayne Boulevard on nationwide television in the King Orange Jamboree Parade. Their picture appeared on the January 1st front page of the Miami Herald Newspaper with the caption, “Sea Sick Band.” Conn was proud that his Red Raider Marching Band performed beautifully.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.