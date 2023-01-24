Southmoreland senior Henry Miller has quite a quandary as he approaches the final month of his last season of high school swimming.
Although, Miller has a good dilemma as he ponders what his final decision might be.
The 2022 Herald-Standard Swimmer of the Year is the two-time WPIAL Class AA defending champion in the 200 IM and captured PIAA gold in the event last year. He won WPIAL silver in the 100 butterfly and bronze in the state meet.
However, those past results might not dictate what future events Miller might select in a month for the WPIAL championship.
The most recent WPIAL swimming and diving performance list was released Monday and Miller’s name is scattered throughout Class AA.
He has the fastest time to date of 21.58 seconds in the 50 freestyle. Miller is also the fastest in the 100 breaststroke (58.82) and 100 butterfly (50.66).
The senior has also posted qualifying swims in the 100 freestyle (4, 48.04), 200 freestyle (13, 1:50.82), 100 backstroke (3, 52.75), and 200 IM (3, 58.43).
Miller hit the marks in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke a week ago at Connellsville.
“This is the first time I swam a 50 free in a dual meet this season. I’m very pleased with my time. No, honestly, I was just going into it to swim the 50 and see what I could do,” said Miller, as the swimmers in the dual meet competed in the 200 medley relay.
“(He did his 50 freestyle) swim during 100 backstroke in 200 MR. Whenever I come off the wall, and since I get a lead coming off against the backstrokers, they’re doing their thing and I’m doing mine, so it’s not a race in that sense. It kind of threw me off. It’s nice to push off the wall and see someone next to you.”
Miller had a solid backstroke in the same meet despite a considerable amount of time away from the even.
“Actually, I haven’t swam that in over a year,” said Miller.
Swimmers have until Feb. 18 to post a time and then declare what individual events they will select for the WPIAL championship.
Miller is uncertain which direction he’ll go, but said the two events he swims this Saturday in the WCCA Championships at Derry will go a long way into cementing his decision.
“That is majorly in flux right now because I have no clue what I’m going to swim. It’s a toss up,” said Miller. “In the off-season, my training changed so my strokes changed. I really have no idea what I’m going to swim.
“So, I’m blessed to have opportunities in different events.”
Miller continued, adding, “That’s the goal. To qualify in all of them and pick the best. I’m looking for competition this year. I’m looking for where I can get the best race. I’m hungry.
“I’m just feeling for a good race, so I’m just looking at the standings and see what is the best race.”
He feels he’ll get a good read from how things go in the county meet.
“WCCA is this weekend. Westmoreland County has some very good swimmers. It’s a state-level meet. Anyway you look at it, it has the best of the AAA swimmers and the best of the AA swimmers,” said Miller. “It will be an amazing meet. I love the county.
“They have to be submitted on Thursday, but now I have another variable. I really don’t know what I’m going to swim. It’s nice to have so many options. It’s tough.
“(The county meet) will be my gauge. I’ll swim something different to try it out because I’ve had so many breakout times this year. If it goes really well, then that will be my deciding factor for WPIALs.”
Miller said each discipline has its own demands, adding to the decision on which two events.
“The butterfly is the most physically demanding. The breaststroke most technique oriented. The backstroke, I’m going to get some good underwaters and see how fast I can go. I have no idea how fast I can go,” explained Miller.
Miller also wrestled through high school until this winter. He said he decided to focus on swimming alone after adding 30-40 pounds of muscle in offseason training.
Whatever decisions Miller makes, he will do so alone. Southmoreland does not have a swim team, so Miller competes as an independent and seeks open lanes at Connellsville and Hempfield.
Miller has done so all four years, but, if it was left up to him, he’d prefer to don the school colors of a program with a team.
“I tried all four years with Mount Pleasant and Hempfield. Mount Pleasant would have been (moved to) Class AAA and Hempfield denied because of Covid reasons,” said Miller, who was honored last week during Hempfield’s Senior Night. “Honestly, I would do anything to be on a team. Actually, WPIALs and states are the most exciting time of the year, and for me I usually fall into a deep, depressive state.
“I train with Hempfield, thankfully, they’re kind enough to let me train with them. I train with the boys day in and day out. They treat me so nice.
“They do everything for me. I’m so blessed.”
Miller added, “At the end of the day, they’re AAA and when WPIAL and states roll around I have to go on that deck all alone and it’s very, very upsetting.”
Miller was on his way to the state meet three years ago when the call came through to turn around because the meet had been postponed due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was traveling with Mount Pleasant. We were about 15 minutes from Bucknell when we got the call to turn around. Heather Gardner burst into tears,” recalled Miller. “It was an emotional time, it was upsetting. I really didn’t understand the scale of it. I was just a freshman. I’m like, oh well, no meet.
“Now, if that would happen to me, I’d feel like everything was ripped out of my hands.”
Fast forward three years and Miller is preparing to close out his high school career. Miller has already signed to continue his academic and athletic career at Clarion, so he truly wants to enjoy the process and have fun in the last month or so.
“It’s honestly like I’m not looking for the gold this year. I’m, like, looking to enjoy it. I feel I’ve put so much pressure on myself on winning I just want to enjoy the experience,” said Miller. “So much pressure on your shoulders, you can’t even breath.
“I was the defending champ in breaststroke (last year). I remember standing behind the blocks and the day before in the butterfly, and I had a bad swim in it. I had a goggle malfunction. I hit the water and it filled them up.
“I was just stressed out about that and I was the defending champ in the breaststroke.”
Miller said training and swimming with Hempfield has added to that enjoyment.
“The boys at Hempfield, I could talk about them day in and day out. It’s just about the memories. This year I’m having such a good time,” said Miller. “Obviously, the goal is always to get faster. I’ve been training the hardest I’ve trained before this year, that’s for sure.”
