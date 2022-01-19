CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville girls had more depth across the lineup in the pool and that depth led to a 90-38 non-section victory against visiting Uniontown.
The Lady Falcons won six of the first eight races and had seven second-place finishes across the same span of events.
Aeriale Knopsnider was the big winner for the home team with first-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:47.45) and 500 freestyle (6:25.45). She was also on the victorious 200 medley relay.
Kyra Callahan won the 50 freestyle in 28.58 seconds and Ella Detwiler touched the wall in 1:07.18 to win the 100 freestyle for the Lady Falcons.
Sophie Detwiler was on the victorious 200 freestyle and medley relays. She also swam the 100 breaststroke in exhibition, finishing with a time of 1:24.13.
Sophie Detwiler said the snowstorm kept her and her teammates away from much-needed time in the pool.
"We haven't swam in a while because of snow," said the senior. "But, I still did pretty well.
"Three days off any other sport does not affect you much. But, you really need to be in the pool to be better."
The senior knows what she needs to work on to reach her goals, namely in the breaststroke.
"I need to work on my arms. My kick only brings me half way," said Sophie Detwiler.
Uniontown's Maddy King had two first-place finishes after touching the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:11.11) and 100 backstroke (1:08.88).
Teammate Madelyn Murtha finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:35.9, despite losing track of how many laps she had completed. Murtha pulled up after thinking she had won the race. However, she still had another 50 yards to go.
Murtha was alerted to her situation by the coaching staff, gathered herself and put in a strong final 25 yards to hold off the Lady Falcons' Maddox Maruca by a couple seconds.
"He thought I was doing an open turn and not a flip turn, and I stopped," explained Murtha.
Murtha, a junior, is only in her second year as a high school swimmer, and believes she will improve in her events, namely keeping track of how many laps she's completed.
"(The more she swims) maybe I won't dread the 200 (freestyle) anymore. I know I can accomplish it," said Murtha. "I get so nervous. Then, I do it and it goes away.
"I think the 200 is my best (race)."
U Madelyn Murtha 200 free 2:35.19
U Madelyn King 100 fly 1:11.11 100 backstroke 1:08.88
King, Shelby Tressler, Zaya McCune murtha 400 FR 4:59.81
