Laurel Highlands' defense stepped up with a stout performance and its offense did just enough to help the Mustangs pass a tough road challenge on Friday night.
Facing Latrobe, which was averaging 31.5 points per game and coming off a 21-point outing in a loss at Thomas Jefferson, the Mustangs stepped up to earn a hard-fought 10-7 win in an important Big Seven Conference clash at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The outcome came down to a pair of field goal attempts. LH's Harry Radcliffe kicked a 39-yarder on the final play of the first half. The Wildcats' Vinny Oddo missed a 33-yarder in the fourth quarter.
Laurel Highlands improves to 1-1 in the conference and 3-2 overall while the Wildcats fall to 0-2 and 2-3. The Mustangs are tied for third place with Connellsville and Trinity behind first-place McKeesport (2-0) and TJ (1-0).
"We knew this was a big game, one of the top teams in the conference and a game we needed to win," LH coach Rich Kolesar said. "it's really big for us. It puts us in that upper tier."
Quarterback Rodney Gallagher led Laurel Highlands' offense, completing 12 of 16 passes for 152 yards while carrying the ball 23 times for 79 yards.
Gallagher's favorite target was Keondre DeShields who hauled in nine receptions for 126 yards and LH's lone touchdown.
"He's working really hard," Kolesar said of DeShields. "He's getting better every week. Everyone knows he's an incredible athlete. Now you're starting to see him understand the game of football. He's really becoming a leader in our offense."
The Mustangs' defense limited Latrobe to 188 total yards and although Wildcats star running Robby Fulton had 132 yards on 20 carries he was contained for the most part, particularly in the second half.
"That running back is a great player," Kolesar said of Fulton. "I'm really proud of our defense and the effort they showed. They had a great week of practice, have been studying film, working hard and they keep getting better.
"Latrobe scored on their first possession so we made some adjustments then. Going into halftime it was more of the same: do your job, stay where you need to be, be sure tacklers and work as a team. We really started gang tackling in the second half, got a lot of hats to the ball."
Both teams scored on their first drive.
Gallagher connected with DeShields for a 22-yard touchdown pass with Radcliffe booting the extra point. Fulton scored soon after on a 13-yard touchdown run and Vinny Oddo kicked the PAT to even the score at 7-7.
That would be the last touchdown of the game.
Late in the second quarter Gallagher guided the Mustangs into field goal range. Radcliffe's kick put Laurel Highlands ahead and its defense held the fort from there.
Both defenses pitched shutouts in the second half but it was the Mustangs' offense that sealed the win by draining the final 6:11 off the clock after the Wildcats were forced to punt although it wasn't easy.
The punt was downed at the LH 17 and Jaiden Tucker broke free for a 16-yard run and a first down on the next play but consecutive penalties put Laurel Highlands in first and 20 at the 23. The Mustangs picked up five yards on a Gallagher run, eight on a short pass to DeShields and then 10 on another Gallagher run on third-and-eight to move the sticks.
The Wildcats used their final two outs after two more runs by Gallagher to set up a third and seven and again the West Virginia recruit darted for a first down with a 14-yard burst and the third first down of the drive. Laurel Highlands ran the clock out from there.
Tucker finished with 22 yards on two carries and Antwan Black had 33 yards on seven carries for LH.
"I think our running game's improving," Kolesar said. "Teams have to defend the pass so they're spreading out, opening up room in the box.
"Rodney makes good decisions with the football, whether it be throwing it or running it. At the end of the game when we needed to run out the final six minutes he made some smart decisions with the ball and worked the clock well."
The Mustangs host perennial power Thomas Jefferson next Friday while Latrobe travels to Trinity.
