Everyone seems to think offense rules in today's NFL and, therefore, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (-1) will triumph over Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers today. Funny, it was just a year ago the Patriots topped the Rams in the lowest scoring (13-3) -- and most boring -- Super Bowl ever. It helped that the Rams had no business being there, it should've been the Saints, which would've made for a much better match-up. Defense is still important and San Fran's is better than KC's, although it will be put to the test today by a red-hot offense. The Chiefs defense has played better of late but I still see the 49ers' running game controlling the ball and taking some of the pressure off Jimmy G so that he'll have enough time to make some splash plays. Mahomes will have his moments but I still see San Fran's defense slowing him up just enough to win. I also give Kyle Shanahan the edge over Andy Reid in a match-up of wits. Take the under (54.5). 49ers 27, Chiefs 26.
Defense still trumps offense in Super Bowl
- By Rob Burchianti rburchianti@heraldstandard.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Did you get a flu shot this season?
You voted:
Recent Headlines
- Local health professionals say coronavirus outbreak in region is unlikely
- Friendship Hill Association present 18th century musket to National Park Service
- Washington County high school students work with virtual dissection table
- Who was first couple to tie the knot on Gobbler's Knob on Groundhog Day?
- Education briefs 2-2-20
- Friendship Hill Association present 18th century musket to National Park Service
- Fayette Chamber hosting seminar on bringing generations together in business, organizations
- Friendship Hill Association to present 18th century musket with ties to Albert Gallatin to NPS
- Ohiopyle Winterfest canceled due to lack of snow
- BVA school board considering changes to district’s nepotism policy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.