FALLOWFIELD TWP. -- Four players hit double figures for Charleroi in its 71-53 Section 4-AAA win over Frazier Friday night, but it was a defensive switch that made the difference in the game.
Up 35-33 at the half, Charleroi coach Bill Wiltz switched up his zone defense and went into a 1-3-1.
The move was to counter Frazier’s hot shooting from long range with the Commodores (0-6, 0-3) hitting eight 3-pointers before halftime, compared to only four 2-point field goals.
“The move was the difference in the game,” said Wiltz. “We pushed them farther out from the hoop and made them uncomfortable shooting the three.
“They shot lights out in the first half and give them credit, but we also have to do a better job of cutting off penetration.”
The Commodores only managed a single 3-pointer in the second half.
“That is one of the better games we shot all year, but they were hitting shots as well,” said Frazier coach Zach Keefer. “They made some adjustments and we didn’t hit shots efficiently enough in the second half.”
The Cougars (2-1, 4-3) were also hot early as they hit five 3-pointers in the first half and finished with nine.
Charleroi, which picked up its first home win of the season, limited Frazier to a pair of baskets in the decisive third quarter when the Cougars outscored the visitors, 18-9.
Turnovers were also a key in the game, which was tied 14-14 after the first quarter. Frazier finished with 27 turnovers, including eight in the pivotal third quarter, while Charleroi had 17.
“It is hard to win ball games with that many turnovers,” said Keefer. “You aren’t going to win a lot of games turning it over like that, especially against a good team like them.
“They are athletic and caused us some problems, but we also got ourselves into trouble at times.”
Legend Davis led Charleroi with 19 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block. Will Wagner finished with 15, while Joe Caruso and Zach Usher both had 14 points.
“As Legend goes, we go,” Wiltz said. “They followed Joe tonight and we had good balance tonight, and that is important for us.”
Colton Arison led Frazier with 20 points, while Luke Santo and Owen Newcomer each scored 14.
Both teams return to action on Dec. 26 in the CFS Holiday Classic at Charleroi when Frazier plays Belle Vernon and Charleroi hosts Yough.
“We have to win on our home floor,” Wiltz said. “We have to play a little bit better.”
Section 4-AAA
Frazier 14-19-9-11 -- 53
Charleroi 14-21-18-18 -- 71
Charleroi: Legend Davis 19, Will Wagner 15, Joe Caruso 14, Zach Usher 14. Frazier: Colton Arison 20, Luke Santo 14, Owen Newcomer 14. Records: Charleroi (2-1, 4-3), Frazier (0-3, 0-6).
