Many area high school basketball players have for years been rewarded for a fine senior season with an invitation to play in the Roundball Classic at Geneva College.
Participating in the star-studded, multi-day, multi-game event was a way to end a scholastic career on a high note.
Like many other events this spring, however, this year’s set of games, which were scheduled for April 24-25, fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
There were 22 local players and three coaches with area connections set to take part in the 2020 edition of the Roundball Classic. Not surprisingly, many were saddened by the cancellation.
“I’m sure every one of the kids that were selected, including me, had worked endlessly in the gym, trying to be the best they could be,” Mount Pleasant’s Jacob Johnson said. “And to get recognized for it, and to not be able to play, is a bummer.”
“To know that I was selected among some of the best of the best in our section is something to be proud of,” Beth-Center’s Andrew Bower said. “Then the pandemic took that, along with many, many other things. The last opportunity to put that uniform on was just added to the list.”
“It meant a lot to me to be selected because years previous I had heard how much fun it was and wanted to experience the feeling myself,” said Monessen’s Qitarah Hardison. “So, I was upset when it got canceled.”
The event was set to tip-off on Friday, April 24, with the West vs. East boys game at 6 p.m. Bower, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a member of the West squad along with Geibel Catholic’s Enzo Fetsko, a 5-8 guard, and Cole Kendall, a 5-10 guard, and West Greene 6-2 forward Benjamin Jackson.
“We had a good season and I was just excited to play in another game,” Fetsko said. “So, I was disappointed the game got canceled, especially since you get to play against some different competition and have teammates you don’t usually get to play against or with.”
Bower was looking forward to teaming up with McGuffey’s 6-4 forward C.J. Cole, another member of the West team.
“I had major competition with him during the regular season,” Bower said. “I know me and C.J. would have been a great duo. That, along with playing against some pretty good competition, is just a fraction of what I was excited for, coming into the Roundball.”
The North vs. South boys game was to follow at 7:30 p.m. and included five local players. Connellsville 6-2 forward Kade Musgrove was on the South roster, while the North squad included Johnson, a 6-3 guard, along with 6-0 guard Cameron Nusser, of Belle Vernon, 6-2 guard Lucas Garber, of Waynesburg Central, and 6-4 forward Luke Wyvratt, of Ringgold.
“It was an honor to be selected for the Roundball Classic,” said Musgrove. “My family and I were excited, and I was looking forward to representing Connellsville High School. It was disappointing to hear it was canceled. It would have been such an opportunity for all the players to showcase their skills one last time in high school.”
“It was an honor and a privilege to be selected,” said Wyvratt, who noted Rams teammate Chris Peccon also was selected and would’ve played in the final game of the first night. “I was very disappointed to not be able to play. It was the last time I would be able to play with, and against, many of the other kids from my area that I’ve grown to know.”
Johnson agreed.
“It was going to be fun to finally play with the best kids I’ve been competing against my whole life,” he said. “It was super disappointing that I don’t get to play one last game with one of my closest friends, Aidan Bushey (6-0 guard from Derry who was also on the North team).”
The 9 p.m. game pitted Class 2A/3A vs. Class 4A in another boys clash that included six area players.
California’s Malik Ramsey and Southmoreland’s Riley Comforti, both 6-3 guards who were the area’s two leading scorers, were part of the Class 2A/3A team. Peccon, a 6-0 guard, and 5-11 guard Billy DeShields and 6-1 guard Jahmere Richardson, both of Uniontown, were on the Class 4A roster which also included Belle Vernon 6-3 forward Mitch Pohlot.
“It definitely would’ve been nice,” said DeShields, “especially since Jahmere was on my team, too.”
“I was glad to see I was selected and couldn’t wait to play,” Richardson said. “But, it’s definitely a disappointment that it’s not happening. I wanted to play with my friends that were selected and have fun.”
It would’ve been an extra special weekend for Ramsey who was celebrating his 18th birthday.
“I lost my track season and the Roundball game to the virus,” Ramsey said.
The game could’ve been a grand send-off for Comforti.
“It was an honor being selected with a great group of guys,” he said. “I was looking forward to it, considering it was the last game of organized basketball I might ever play.”
Pohlot had been eyeing up participating in the event for a long time.
“Ever since my freshman year the Roundball Classic was a secondary goal of mine,” Pohlot said. “My main goal was to help my team win in any way. When I was picked for the Roundball Classic I was extremely honored to represent my school. I definitely wanted to play in the game and have the great experience with friends, such as Chris Peccon, Jahmere Richardson and Billy DeShields one last time since our AAU seasons concluded last year.
“I was also interested in teaming up with some of the other members of 4A since the classification is very widespread throughout the Pittsburgh area.”
Pohlot said he was determined to have a great final game on a big stage and was frustrated to miss out on that chance.
“I’m still grateful for the opportunity and was proud to be a member of the elite group,” he added.
Two girls showcases were set to be played on Saturday, April 25.
The first featured Class 4A/1A vs. Class 3A/2A at 2 p.m. and included three local players. Hardison, a 5-8 forward was on the 4A/1A team, while Beth-Center 5-5 guard Olivia Greco and Frazier 5-10 forward Sierra Twigg were on the 3A/2A roster.
For Greco, who in the fall will attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, which doesn’t have a basketball team, it was one last time to play organized ball.
“It would’ve been an awesome experience to end my high school career,” Greco said. “I definitely would’ve loved to play in that game. It was really cool to be picked. A lot of people and friends I’ve played against and with over the years, like AAU and in my section ... it would’ve been really awesome to be out on the court with them one last time.”
Hardison would’ve been happy to make some new friends.
“I didn’t really know any of the girls that I was playing with, personally, but I would have really liked to experience playing with them,” Hardison said. “It would have been fun.”
The second girls game had Class 6A/City vs. Class 5A/District 10 and would’ve tipped off at 4 p.m.
The 6A/City team was to be coached by Allderdice’s Ellen Guillard, better known as Albert Gallatin graduate Loui Hall in her playing days, and included Connellsville 6-4 forward Sara Aumer. Uniontown 6-2 forward Mya Murray, the area’s leading scorer, was on the 5A/District 10 roster.
“It was truly an honor to be selected and I’m obviously disappointed I cannot play,” said Murray. “I knew my whole team and coach (Chartiers Valley’s Tim McConnell) through AAU and most of the other girls on the other teams.”
Murray still wants to play some sort of all-star game.
“I hope that during the summer we can organize a game or something to still honor everyone,” she said.
The penultimate game pitted the 1A/City/Prep squad against District 10 in a 6 p.m. boys match-up that included no local players, but did have a touch of local flavor. It would’ve been a fitting final send-off for Vincentian Academy coach Tim Tyree Jr., a Monessen graduate, who was to coach the 1A/City/Prep team. Vincentian is closing after the current school year.
The finale had a Mustang feel to it as the 8 p.m. boys game pitted Class 5A vs. Class 6A with Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger set to guide the latter along with two of his players in 5-11 guard Timmy Smith and 6-4 forward Tyvaughn Long.
Hauger’s roster also included Mars 6-6 forward Michael Carmody, a first-team all-state player who his Mustangs defeated in the WPIAL 5A final. Two other teams LH vanquished in the postseason, ironically, were represented on the 5A roster in Penn Hills’ Kyree Hairston-Mitchell and Thomas Jefferson’s Shane Stump.
“I was looking forward to it,” Hauger said. “It would’ve been a fun thing. It’s one of those games where you want to make sure everyone gets equal time, but also you want to have your best players out there if it’s close at the end. It would’ve been special with Tyvaughn and Timmy on the team.”
Long saw the game as a reward for how far he’s come since his junior season.
“I think it was a blessing to be selected for that because, compared to last year, I got so much better mentally and physically,” said Long, who added, “All high school athletes cherish the time you have,” noting the unexpected effect the COVID-19 pandemic has had on sports.
Smith sees a golden opportunity lost.
“I am honored that I was selected to play ... and even with a few teammates,” Smith said. “Everyone who was selected to play had to earn it. It would have been great fun to play against friends and other competition from other schools.”
Musgrove reached out to all those who missed out on the Roundball Classic.
“I would like to congratulate all the players selected, including the local players who I’ve played with and against over the years,” he said.
DeShields noted at least he did get to participate in his senior basketball season, while others weren’t so fortunate.
“I try not to worry about it too much,” DeShields said in missing the Roundball Classic, “because there are kids out here who lost their baseball, softball and track seasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.