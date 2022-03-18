Michael Dejulia scored the deciding goal with just under seven minutes remaining in the game Thursday night to lift Neshannock to a 4-3 victory over Ringgold in the PIHL D2 semifinals at the Robert Morris Island Sports Center.
Dejulia beat the Rams' Gaige DiEugenio at 10:37 in the third period for the game-winning goal.
The Rams battled back to tie the game with two power play goals in the third period and a three-goal run from late in the second period.
Ringgold's Jacob Frahlich scored a power play goal just 26 seconds into the third period. Ethan Saylor and Nathan Boulanger assisted. Boulanger then tied the game with an unassisted power play goal at 9:08.
Saylor, with Kenny Cadwallader and Boulanger assisting, drew the Rams to 3-1 with his goal at 12:25 in the second period.
Neshannock led 2-0 in the first period on Tommy Malvar's power play goal at 11:45 and Gio Valentine's even strength goal 42 seconds later.
The Lancers' lead grew to 3-0 when Malvar scored with 5:17 left in the second period.
Ringgold pelted the Lancers' Riley Mastowski with 40 shots. DiEugenio had 24 saves.
College baseball
Allegheny 10, Waynesburg 1; Allegheny 8, Waynesburg 2 -- The Gators cruised to a non-conference doubleheader sweep over the visiting Yellow Jackets.
Allegheny ran out to a 10-0 lead in the first game before Waynesburg (3-8) scored in the top of the seventh inning on Lane Ours' run-scoring single.
Aidan Williams took the loss in the first game, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks in 3.2 innings.
The Gators (8-4) scored twice in the bottom of the first inning of the second game, but Waynesburg tied the game in the top of the second inning on Todd Burner's first home run of the season. Burner drove in Yough graduate Mike Bell.
Allegheny responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead for good.
Alex Engelmore allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk in the loss.
