The moment had finally come for Tessa Dellarose.
The Brownsville senior, who committed to North Carolina on a full women’s soccer scholarship back on April 3, 2019, made it official last Wednesday by signing her Letter of Intent.
“I’ve been waiting for that day for over 2½ years so finally sitting down and penning it out felt really incredible,” Dellarose said of joining a Tar Heels program that has won 21 national championships. “It finally feels real.”
Dellarose recorded 108 goals and 57 assists in her three years playing for the Lady Falcons. As a junior last year she helped propel Brownsville to a second-place finish in Section 3-AA and a first-round WPIAL playoff victory when she recorded a hat trick.
Dellarose opted not to play high school soccer her senior year.
“I’ve been practicing individually and with my club team (Pittsburgh Riverhounds) and working with my strength and conditioning coach,” Dellarose said as she prepares for her college career.
Dellarose, the daughter of Ron and Melinda Dellarose, was the Herald-Standard Small School Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2020 and also was named to the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association All-State Girls Soccer Team as a midfielder. She was chosen to play for the United States Under-16 National Team in England in February of 2020.
The 5-foot-5 Dellarose is a midfielder for the Riverhounds.
“Our club season is just starting now and we’ll play through the winter and all the way up until I leave for North Carolina,” Dellarose said. “At the end of June I’ll down there for a summer semester and I’ll probably be down there until December.”
Dellarose is scheduled to make one trip to Chapel Hill before her high school graduation.
“My recruiting class is planning an official visit down there for the spring,” she said.
UNC will likely be looking on its latest recruiting class to help get it back on track after it fell in the first round of the NCAA tournament, 1-0, to South Carolina recently. It was the first time the Tar Heels lost their tournament opener.
The 17-year-old Dellarose has been working on improving her game this fall.
“I really like to focus on footwork and ball movement, passing, things like that,” she said. “The basics and fundamentals of that, mastering those things. Fitness is another big part of that.”
She has a good idea how the Tar Heels will use her.
“I’ll most likely play left outside back for UNC,” Dellerose said.
Now that she has officially signed, Dellarose said she’s relieved and happy to look ahead.
“Everything’s coming around the corner pretty quickly now,” she said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
