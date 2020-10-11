Tessa Dellarose scored six goals, including the 100th of her career, as Brownsville steamrolled host McGuffey, 11-0, in a Section 3-AA girls soccer match Saturday.
Dellarose, a junior, scored once in the first half sandwiched between goals by Gracie Stetson and Malaree Hudock, with Dellarose assisting on Hudock's tally.
Dellarose poured in five more goals in the second half and Stetson added three, giving the senior four on the afternoon.
Dellarose's fifth goal gave her the 100 milestone with 5:03 remaining.
Kami Franks made three saves and Ann Clister stopped two shots as the duo combined for the shutout for the Lady Falcons (6-3, 6-4).
Brownsville sits in a three-way tie for second place in the section and has already clinched a playoff spot.
Jacklyn Maxwell made 11 saves for the Lady Highlanders (0-9, 0-11).
(0) comments
