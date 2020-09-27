Tessa Dellarose scored four goals and added an assist as Brownsville rolled past host Yough, 6-2, in a key Section 3-AA girls soccer match Saturday.
The victory keeps the Lady Falcons (4-1, 4-1) one game behind first-place Southmoreland.
McKenzie Pritts scored both goals for the Lady Cougars (2-3, 3-3) who are in fourth place, one game in back of third-place Mount Pleasant.
Malaree Hudock scored with 31:11 left in the first half for Brownsville and Dellarose made it 2-0 on an assist from Ava Kovscek.
Pritts’ first goal at 10:06 pull Yough within 2-1 at halftime.
Kovscek score on an assist from Dellarose at 37:11 in the second half and Dellarose’s goal 10 minutes later put the visitors ahead 4-1.
Pritts cut the margin to two with her second goal at 23:08, but Dellarose put the match away with goals at 15:25 and 5:56, with Hudock assisting on the second tally.
Kami Franks stopped eight of 10 shots for the Lady Falcons, while Marin Sleith recorded 17 saves on 23 shots for the Lady Cougars.
Belle Vernon 13, Greensburg Salem 0 — The Lady Leopards cruised to victory over the Lady Lions.
Belle Vernon improves to 4-1 in the section.
Jillian Butchki led the way for the Lady Leopards with four goals and three assists. Izzy Laurita netted a hat trick and assisted on another goal. Morgan Einodshofer finished with two goals and three assists.
Kataira Rhodes and Melayna Morgan both added a goal.
Victoria Rodriguez and Morgan combined for the shutout.
Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0 — Jasmine Manning and Reagan Schreiber combined to shut out the Lady Bulldogs.
Reagan Schreiber also scored a pair of goals. Mallory Schreiber netted the hat trick, and Taylor Leonetti and MaKenzie Buttermore both scored a goal.
“We took a few minutes to get going, but we really found ourselves in the game,” said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. “The entire squad played 40-plus minutes today. Using our depth is important because the attrition battle is really going to start kicking in for most teams. It was a big team effort today.”
Waynesburg Central 2, McGuffey 0 — Ashlyn Basinger scored both goals in Waynesburg’s Section 3-AA win at McGuffey.
McKenzie Booth made nine saves in recording the shutout for the Lady Raiders (1-4, 2-5). The Lady Highlanders fall to 0-5 in the section and 0-6 overall.
Boys soccer
Albert Gallatin 2, Ringgold 1, 2OT — Cristian Steeber scored with less than two minutes remaining in the second overtime period to lift the Colonials to a win over the Rams in a Section 3-AAA match.
Kevin Thompson scored the tying goal in the second half from a Kalen Steeber assist and assisted on the game-winning goal for AG (1-5, 1-5).
Jace Bowers was the winning goalie.
Ringgold falls to 2-3 overall and in section play.
Girls golf
Geibel Catholic 193, Southmoreland 196 — Geibel Catholic ended the regular season Friday afternoon with a 193-196 Section 1-AA victory over Southmoreland at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
The Lady Gators’ Claire Konieczny was the medalist with 40. Caroline Konieczny shot 44. Kharisma Zylka (56) and Audra Holonich (53) closed out the scoring Geibel (8-2). Paige Karpiak’s 60 was not used.
Amanda Sokol was the low golfer for the Lady Scots with 43. Kendall Yuhouse (46), Sophia Price (50), and Alexis Brooks (57) also scored for Southmoreland.
