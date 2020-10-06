Tessa Dellarose rang up four goals and two assists and sister Talia Dellarose scored two goals as Brownsville rolled to an 11-1 victory over Waynesburg Central in a Section 3-AA girls soccer match Monday night.
The Lady Falcons (5-2, 5-2) led 5-1 at halftime.
Ava Kovscek had a hat trick, including one goal on a corner kick, and two assists, and Gracie Stetson contributed two goals and an assist for Brownsville.
Ashlyn Basinger accounted for the lone goal for the Lady Raiders (1-6, 3-7) and McKenzie Booth made eight saves.
Kami Franks stopped three of four shots for Brownsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.