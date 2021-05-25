FOX CHAPEL — Time and time again a Laurel Highlands batter would swing and the ringing sound of a hard-hit ball filled the air on Tuesday afternoon.
And time and time again, there was a Montour fielder right there ready to make the play.
The Mustangs’ quest for back-to-back appearances in a WPIAL fiinal ended at Fox Chapel High School as the top-seeded Spartans put together four two-run rallies and got a complete-game performance from Gannon Kadlecik in an 8-1 Class AAAA semifinal victory.
Montour advances to next week’s championship game against Blackhawk or New Castle while Laurel Highlands will play the other in the consolation game with the winner qualifying along with the two finalist for the PIAA playoffs.
Mason Sike smacked a pair of doubles and drove in four runs to pace Montour’s hitting attack. Aidan DeLuca had two hits and two RBIs and Ron Gallagher chipped in with a triple.
Kadlecik wasn’t dominating by any stretch — he struck out four — but he walked just one, made LH put the ball in play and relied on his defense. The fifth-seeded Mustangs (15-5) were limited to five hits with two coming off the bat of Kadin Early.
“I tip my hat to him,” Laurel Highlands assistant coach Mike Smith said of Kadlecik. “He kept us off-balance. We hit the ball hard a lot of times, it just seemed most times it was right at them, and they made the plays.
“Our kids fought hard. It was just one of those games.”
The Mustangs had neither of the their top two pitchers — Nick Kumor and Joe Chambers — available for mound duty after both were used in Monday’s 6-1 quarterfinal win over North Catholic.
Laurel Highlands turned to Carson Broadwater as its starter on Monday and used Braeden McKnight in relief.
Broadwater, who took the loss, allowed four runs on four hits with three walks, a hit batter and two strikeouts in 3.1 innings. McKnight gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and one hit batter in 2.2 innings.
“They both battled,” Smith said. “They struggled at times and we put too many guys on base. We’d hit a batter, walk a guy and then they’d get their hit. When we got guys on we didn’t get the hit we needed.”
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second. Alex McClain singled and courtesy runner C.J. Gesk went to second when Zack Koffler walked. An errant pick-off attempt moved the runners up and Gesk came home on Carson Damico’s ground out.
The Spartans (15-5) answered in the bottom of the inning. Gallagher led off with his triple and scored on DeLuca’s single. DuLuca stole second, went to third on Dylan Mathiesen’s ground out and scored what proved to be the winning run on a wild pitch.
Montour combined one hit, two walks and a pair of wild pitches to produce two more runs in the third.
One of the biggest plays of the game occurred with Laurel Highlands batting in the top of the fourth, down 4-1.
Koffler led off with a single, took second on Braeden O’Brien’s ground out and went to third on Carson Damico’s infield single. After a strikeout, McKnight hit a looping line drive into left field that looked like it would drop for an RBI hit. Montour’s Vinnie Markulin had other plans. The left fielder charged in and made a diving catch for the third out.
“That was huge,” Smith said. “That would’ve got us going a little bit and brought some life back to the dugout. He made a nice play. That’s the way the ball goes sometimes.”
Kadlecik went on to retire the final nine Mustang batters in order on eight ground outs and a line out.
An RBI double by Sike and a run-scoring single by DeLuca made it 6-1 in the fifth. Sike added a two-run double in the sixth to cap the scoring.
“We’ll be back,” Smith said. “We have another goal now and that’s to win the consolation game and get into the state playoffs.”
Smith was filling in again for Mustangs’ head coach Scott DeBerry who missed another game for medical reasons.
“It’s breaking my heart every second. This is his team,” Smith said. “I’m just here trying to keep the ship headed straight until Scott can get back. He’s got this team to where we are today. He’s the reason we made it to the semifinals two seasons in a row. He’s with us every step of the way.
“Hopefully, he’ll be back next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.