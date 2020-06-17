The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools which lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ringgold’s baseball team had been on a strong roll under coach Don Roberts heading into the 2020 season.
The Rams were coming off three straight playoff appearances in which they accumulated an overall record of 45-14, two section titles, an appearance in the WPIAL final and the program’s first PIAA championship.
Ringgold was looking to keep the train rolling along this year when the coronavirus pandemic snuffed out their season.
Roberts didn’t foresee such a unique situation evolving.
“No, it was crazy,” Roberts said. “We had just got our first scrimmage in and we had beaten Chartiers Valley. That was on a Tuesday and then the Friday after is when everything happened.
“We just kind of figured we were going to be taking a break for two weeks. We definitely didn’t anticipate it lasting that long.”
That spelled the end of the high school careers of eight Ringgold baseball players.
“All those seniors, that crushed them,” Roberts said. “We anticipated being a pretty competitive team. We lost a lot of players that were on the state championship team but the seniors that we were bringing back were still a pretty talented bunch.”
Roberts, whose 2018 state champion team went 20-4, is hopeful his squad will rebound in 2021 from the missed season.
“Most of our pitching is really young with a majority of them freshmen, but they’re talented,” Roberts said.
The Rams’ senior class included three players who will be playing college baseball: Jake Rongaus and Dylan Wujcik at Mount Union, and Travis Drusbasky at Penn State Fayette.
The five other seniors were Andrew Amati, Jacob Duncan, Nate Pajak, Jacob Savko and Sam Daerr, who also was on the track & field team.
The Ringgold softball team also missed out on a chance to keep a streak going. The Lady Rams had qualified for the postseason the past two seasons and were striving to make it three in a row.
Ringgold’s softball seniors were headlined by Nya Adams, who will play at Edinboro, and Hannah Frizzell, who is headed to CCAC and then will play at West Liberty. Other Lady Rams who missed their swan song season were starting pitcher Jillian Scherer, Holly Arbes, Lily Mentzer, Ellie McNamara and Lauren Temoshenka.
Ringgold’s boys tennis team was coming off a winning season. That program’s seniors included four-year letterman and senior captain Noah Stillwagon, three-year lettermen Dominic Lengwin and Ryan Lutz, as well as Kyle Beckinger and Zach Powell.
In addition to Daerr, Ringgold’s boys track & field seniors were Ethan Gamble, Jake Gorman, Vincent Lombardi, Colten McKown, James Minnie, Jake Niziol, Michael Vasquez and Roderick Wilson.
Gamble (Navy) and Lombardi (Saint Vincent) are both expected to participate in cross country and track at the college level.
Girls track seniors were Hannah Brooks, Kyela Dungee, Natalie Egan, Anjolina Hrycko, Kelsey Kimmel, Camla Leach, Jenna Sargent and Angelique Troy-Caton.
Hrycko will attend Allegheny College where she will compete in cross country and track.
The baseball team did get a bit of good news with the recent formation of the Western Pennsylvania Baseball League, which is about to begin. Roberts will guide a squad named the Mon City Rams that will basically consist of Ringgold’s varsity team.
“The seniors were so disappointed they didn’t have their final year of high school ball,” Roberts said, “which is why having this league is just great for these kids, to have that one last opportunity to play again.”
Roberts feels the league will benefit his varsity team in 2021.
“We’re really excited to see what the youngsters can do in live games against some of these older kids,” Roberts sad. “That’ll be a really good experience for them.”
The gentleman listed in the photo on the left is Cody Gibson.
