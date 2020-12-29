Connellsville struggled to earn wins this football season while playing in the rugged Big East Conference but its offense averaged 23.7 points per game and gave opponents fits.
The Falcons even rang up 28 points against conference champion Penn-Trafford. The only team to score more against the Warriors was state champion Pine-Richland.
A huge part of the unit’s success was due to Ky’ron Craggette. His exploits were noticed across the state as the 5-10, 208-pound senior running back recently earned a pair of honors.
Craggette was chosen to the Prep Redzone first team and the Pennsylvania Football News second team Class 5A all-state teams as a running back.
The PFN squad also included local players Kenny Fine of Frazier, Owen Petrisek of Bentworth, Devin Whitlock of Belle Vernon, Chase Whatton of Elizabeth Forward and Clayton Rosensteel of Ringgold.
Craggette was the main cog in the Falcons’ attack run by quarterback Gage Gillott. The two worked well together as Craggette’s explosive bursts helped open up Gillott’s passing attack.
“Ky’ron was really the engine of our team,” Falcons coach Marko Thomas said. “A lot of that was off our RPO (read-pass option) stuff. He probably had a chance to get the ball on every play. It all evolved around his effectiveness running the ball, that’s what made everything go.”
Craggette rushed for 827 yards and 12 touchdowns, and finished fifth in the Herald-Standard Touchdown standings with 72 points.
“And he only played seven games,” Thomas pointed out. “He did all that even though he was the key that every team was trying to stop when they played us. I honestly think if we would’ve had a full season he’d be hands down a first-teamer across the board.”
Craggette is interested in playing collegiate football with schools such as Mercyhurst, Notre Dame-Ohio, Fairmont State, St. Francis and IUP all showing interest.
“There’s a few more places he wants to go see, but a lot of that scholarship money isn’t there this year, kids that are usually Division-1 aren’t getting as many opportunities so there’s going to be a little trickle-down effect,” Thomas explained. “I think that’s why the recruiting process is taking a little longer this year. But he’s definitely going to end up somewhere.”
Fine, the Commodores’ versatile senior who could seemingly play every position, was named to the PFN Class 2A team as a first-team safety. Fine helped keep Frazier in the playoff race until the final week of the regular season.
Another do-everything player was Petrisek. The senior running back, who broke the Bearcats’ all-purpose yardage record, was selected to the Class 1A second team as an offensive athlete.
Elizabeth Forward senior Whatton made the Classs 3A first team as a defensive end. Whatton spurred the Warriors onto an undefeated regular season and into the WPIAL 3A championship game for the first time in school history.
Belle Vernon junior Devin Whitlock was selected as a special “PFN Pick” for the first team in Class 4A. Whitlock starred as a quarterback, defensive back and return specialist for a Leopards team that tied for the Big Eight Conference championship and advanced to the WPIAL semifinals.
Ringgold’s strong-legged, kicker-punter Clayton Rosensteel was also named to the Class 4A squad. The senior was picked as a first-team punter.
