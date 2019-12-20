It may have occurred nearly 1,000 miles from home, but Uniontown’s Billy DeShields will take it.
The Red Raider senior scored a game-high 20 points in leading Uniontown to a 63-48 victory over Central Virginia High School at the KSA Classic Tournament at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
“I really felt comfortable playing down here,” DeShields said. “I just took what they gave me and went as hard as I could. This has been a good experience down here. We played an all-around good game today. We are just enjoying our time at the parks and we will be ready to go tomorrow.”
“I am very proud of Billy,” Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. “He is such a great kid, and to be a 1,000-point scorer in a program with the history that Uniontown has is a great accomplishment. This is something that he will remember for the rest of his life.”
DeShields made four 3-pointers, one two-point basket and six free throws, and teammate Jahmere Richardson scored 18 on five field goals, including one 3-pointer, and made seven free throws.
The Red Raiders’ Isaiah Melvin added 15 points on seven field goals and one free throw.
“This was a great win for our guys against a quality team,” Kezmarsky said. “This team was in the Virginia state playoffs last year.”
Uniontown (1-0, 5-0) had a 10-7 lead after the first quarter, and following a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter, the Red Raiders had a 27-14 halftime lead.
Virginia outscored Uniontown, 19-11, in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 38-33 heading into the fourth, but the Red Raiders had a 25-15 advantage in the final period.
“They really came out and shot well in the second half,” Kezmarsky said.
Uniontown returns to action in the KSA Classic this morning when it plays David Douglas, Oregon, at 10 a.m.
“We are really excited to play tomorrow,” Kezmarsky said. “The kids are enjoying their time off now at the parks, and they are just as good off the court as they are on the court.”
Red Raiders assistant coach Ray Robinson, who also handles the freshmen team, didn’t make the trip to Florida, but as a member of the 1,000-point club at Uniontown, he was glad to see a player he watched grow up and coach reach the milestone.
“I knew his mom, may she rest in peace, since kindergarten, and she was always his biggest fan and critic,” Robinson said. “I have been friends with his dad since he was 13 and I know his grandma and cousins, so it is like a member of my family reaching the 1,000-point club.”
Robinson’s son, Ray, is the the Red Raiders’ point guard, and the elder Robinson had coached DeShields from an early age.
“I coached Billy and my son from an early age, and I knew Billy could do it,” Robinson said. “I welcome him to the club. I have 1,406, so he may pass me up, but I won’t be mad. He may not say too much about reaching the mark, but I know he is very happy and his mom is proud of him.”
