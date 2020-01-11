Billy DeShields scored a game-high 27 points to move into seven place on the all-time scoring list at Uniontown, and the Red Raiders rolled to a 97-61 victory over Elizabeth Forward on Friday in Section 3-AAAA play at AJ Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
The senior guard has 1,118 points in his career, and passed Jordan Pratt (1,108) and Junior Mays (1,092). Chris Jacobs is the sixth-leading scoring in program history with 1,131 points.
"I didn't even know I was that high on the list," DeShields said. "It's a very cool feeling to know that."
"Billy is wonderful," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said. "These kids are excited to see their teammates do well, and tonight was a great team win."
DeShields made 12 field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 1 of 2 at the foul line. Uniontown's starting five was in double figures, as Jahmere Richardson (20), Isaiah Melvin (16), Ray Robinson (10) and Bryant Grady (10) were significant contributors.
Melvin and Richardson have been known to excite the Red Raider faithful with their dunking prowess, and Friday was no different as both had two slams apiece, including Richardson's first dunk seconds into the game.
"We had another game with highlight dunks," Kezmarsky said.
The Warriors (1-3, 3-7) weren't intimidated in the first quarter, as coach Matt Loftis' team had a 19-13 lead with less than two minutes to go before Robinson made back-to-back threes for a tie game heading into the second.
"If you look at the scores of Elizabeth Forward's games, they lost to Ringgold by one, and are a really gutsy team," Kezmarsky said. "Those kids have been playing for a long time, and the they shoot the ball. They are a good team, and their coach does an excellent job.
"We want to attack the zone, and I thought in the fourth quarter, we did really well, and when we hit shots, we are a tough team to beat. Billy (DeShields) is handling the ball a lot more for us this year, and Bubba (Robinson) is giving us big shots. Our kids kept playing, and we just want to keep getting better and better."
Uniontown (4-0, 9-1) went on one of its patented runs — this one being an 11-0 spurt — to take a 30-19 advantage with 5:46 left in the second quarter.
"We just wanted to come out and take their heart in the second quarter," DeShields said. "We were a little off in the first quarter, but that is no excuse. We have to play well for four quarters. We made it happen today, and we just want to get ready for Tuesday. We are looking to win the section first, then go for a WPIAL."
"We want to limit the turnovers, but once we start turning the ball over that allows them to get in their fastbreak," Loftis said. "Uniontown is a unique team because there is nobody in our section like them. It is hard to simulate their style in practice because we just don't have those types of athletes on our team. They are a very good team, and I think they are better than last year, which is saying a lot because they were very good last year."
The Red Raiders outscored the visitors, 27-13, in the second for a 46-42 halftime lead. Uniontown had another 27-13 advantage in the third for a 73-41 lead heading into the fourth. The home team had a 24-20 edge in the fourth.
Patrick Filson led Elizabeth Forward in scoring with 15 points on six field goals, including three 3-pointers. Teammates Zachary Boyd (14), Chase Vaughn (12) and Chase Whatton (10) were also in double figures.
The Red Raiders travel to Waynesburg Central (1-3, 6-6) on Tuesday in Section 3-AAAA play.
"We have to get ready to go to Waynesburg and play," Kezmarsky said.
The Warriors are also in section action on Tuesday, as they host Belle Vernon (3-1, 9-4). Both games are set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.