Billy DeShields had an outstanding four-year career at Uniontown, finishing fifth on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,317 points.
Hermie Carmichael and his La Roche University men’s basketball program is looking for similar production from DeShields over the next four years after the Uniontown senior recently signed his letter-of-intent to continue his basketball and academic careers at the Division III school located north of Pittsburgh.
“The school seemed to be the best fit for me. It’s small. I was comfortable with the school,” explained DeShields, the son of William DeShields Sr. and the late Tasha Walton.
DeShields, the Herald-Standard Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2019, received interest from a variety of schools, including Seton Hill University, but believes he made the correct choice.
“It was a hard decision, but I think I made the right decision,” said DeShields, who expects to major in health sciences and track towards physical therapy or athletic training.
Carmichael enters his ninth season of a highly-successful tenure at La Roche. The 1999 La Roche graduate has an overall record of 130-86 record in his eight years as the head coach and has been named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Coach of the Year three times.
The Redhawks have won the past three AMCC regular season championships, are the two-time reigning AMCC tournament champions, and finished with a 19-1 conference record and overall mark of 21-7 last season. La Roche lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament to Wittenberg (Ohio), 83-66.
“I believe they’ve been good for the past four, five seasons. (Carmichael) turned the program around,” said DeShields.
The Redhawks graduated five seniors, so an opportunity to crack the lineup might be available for DeShields.
“The coach said I have a good chance to come in and play some minutes, maybe start. I’ll probably play point guard,” said DeShields.
DeShields looks to put the work in over the next couple months to prepare for that opportunity.
“I want to get ready for the physical part of the game and be mentally ready,” said DeShields.
Uniontown boys basketball coach Rob Kezmarsky had nothing but praise for the former Red Raider standout.
“Billy is a great young man who is a 1,000-point scorer and led us to back-to-back section titles and a two-year record of 39-7,” said Kezmarsky. “La Roche plays really good basketball and is a good fit for him.”
DeShields leaves Uniontown with a lot of positive vibes.
“I enjoyed every single moment of it. It went by faster than you think,” said DeShields. “I’m a better person. I love Uniontown.
“I think I made the best of my opportunity.”
DeShields averaged 18 points per game his senior season, helping lead the Red Raiders to the program’s 49th section championship. Uniontown hasn’t lost a section game since Feb. 6, 2018.
DeShields now looks forward to his time at La Roche.
“I want to be a good student and a good player, to the best of my ability that I can do,” said DeShields.
