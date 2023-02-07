McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 24 points Monday night to lead visiting Charleroi to a 56-35 Section 4-AAA victory at Brownsville.
DeUnger now needs 12 points to reach the 1,000 mark for her career. Bella Carroto and Ella Sypolt both scored eight points in the victory.
The victory keeps the Lady Cougars (5-4, 11-8) in the hunt for the final playoff berth. Charleroi needs to win the section finale Thursday against McGuffey (4-5, 14-7) to secure the playoff berth. McGuffey won the first meeting.
Charleroi led 14-8, 32-22 and 45-31 at the quarter breaks.
Skylar Gates scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Falcons (0-9, 5-14). Ava Clark finished with 10 points.
South Park 50, Waynesburg Central 37 -- The Lady Eagles pulled away in the second quarter for a Section 4-AAA home victory.
South Park (6-3, 10-11) broke a 7-7 tie for a 26-15 halftime lead.
Peyton Cowell led the Lady Raiders (7-2, 17-3) with a game-high 16 points and 12 rebounds. Kaley Rohanna finished with 11 points.
Maddie Graham scored 13 points for South Park.
McGuffey 45, Yough 41 -- The home team rallied in the fourth quarter for a Section 4-AAA victory against the visiting Lady Cougars.
Yough (5-4, 10-10) led 15-7 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime.
The Lady Highlanders cut the deficit to 36-33 at the end of the third quarter and completed the second-half rally with a 12-5 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Yough's Autumn Matthews finished with a game-high 13 points. Mikayla Chewning scored 11 points and Hailey Bock added 10.
Libby Mallah led McGuffey (4-5, 14-7) with 12 points. Alexis Ewig finished with 11 points.
Albert Gallatin 71, Connellsville 29 -- The Lady Colonials broke the Section 1-AAAAA game open in the third quarter for a road victory.
Albert Gallatin (4-8, 10-11) led 32-18 at halftime and then exploded for a 26-3 advantage in the third quarter.
Mya Glisan scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Colonials. Gianna Michaux and Grayce Panos both finished with 15.
Hillary Claycomb led the Lady Falcons (0-11, 4-17) with 12 points.
Elizabeth Forward 58, Belle Vernon 26 -- The Lady Warriors scored 41 points in the first half to roll to a Section 3-AAAA home victory.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 11-0 in the section and 16-4 overall. Belle Vernon goes to 10-2 in the section and 14-7 overall.
The Lady Warriors led 20-4 after the first quarter and 41-7 at halftime.
Kaelyn Settles and Julia Resnik both scored 12 points for Elizabeth Forward. Belle Vernon's Farrah Reader had eight points.
West Mifflin 62, Laurel Highlands 55 -- The Lady Titans outscored Laurel Highlands in the fourth quarter, 16-5, to secure a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
The Fillies (5-6, 10-11) led 15-13 after the first quarter and extended the advantage to 36-21 at halftime.
West Mifflin (8-3, 11-8) came out firing after halftime and cut the deficit to 50-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Aierra Jenkins led Laurel Highlands with 21 points. Ayrianna Sumpter scored 16 points and Essence Davis added 10.
The Lady Titans' Emily Beck scored a game-high 25 points. Shannon Conley and Savaughn Wimbs both finished with 14 points.
Southmoreland 62, Ringgold 53 -- The Lady Scots won their first Section 3-AAAA game of the season behind Maddie Moore's 28 points.
Southmoreland is now 1-10 in the section and 2-19 overall. Ringgold slips to 2-9 in the section and 4-16 overall.
Lynsee Moore added 10 points for the Lady Scots.
Mount Pleasant 55, Ligonier Valley 41 -- Tiffany Zelmore poured in 36 points to lead the Lady Vikings to Section 3-AAA road victory.
The win, along with losses by Burrell and Deer Lakes, clinched a playoff berth for Mount Pleasant (5-4, 14-7).
Mount Pleasant's Riley Gesinski added 14 points.
Lyla Barr scored 14 points for the Lady Rams (0-9, 2-16).
Beth-Center 32, Bentworth 19 -- The Lady Bulldogs pulled away with a 16-1 second quarter for a Section 4-AA home victory.
Beth-Center goes to 2-9 in the section and 5-16 overall. Bentworth is 2-10 in the section and 4-16 overall.
Callie Dorsey led the Lady Bulldogs with nine points. Amber Sallee scored a game-high 11 points for the Lady Bearcats.
Avella 54, Geibel Catholic 30 -- The Lady Eagles avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Gators with a Section 2-A home victory.
Avella (6-3, 12-9) built a 23-6 lead in the first quarter and increased the advantage to 37-15 at halftime.
Emma Larkin led the Lady Gators (4-5, 10-11) with 17 points.
Katie Dryer (18), Ava Frank (17), and Syd Strope (11) all scored in double figures for the Lady Eagles.
Chartiers-Houston 60, Jefferson-Morgan 24 -- The Lady Bucs returned home from Greene County with a non-section victory.
Allison Wingard paced Chartiers-Houston (14-7) with 12 points. Mia Matrik added 11.
Addy Larkin and Leighana Gooden both scored six points for the Lady Rockets (0-20).
