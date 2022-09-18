McKenna DeUnger scored four goals in the first half to lead Charleroi to a 5-3 non-section victory Saturday at Yough.
DeUnger found the back of the net at 37:03, 26:14, 17:23, and 11:29 of the first half. Sophia Iacovino and Bella Carroto assisted on one goal each.
Carroto scored a goal of her own for the Lady Cougars (3-4) with 18:22 left in the half.
McKenzie Pritts scored twice for the Lady Cougars (3-3), with the third goal an own goal.
Elizabeth Forward 3, Trinity 0 -- Mia Valerio, Giovanna Ferraro and Abby Beinlich scored in the Lady Warriors' non-section victory.
Elizabeth Forward improves to 6-1. Trinity slips to 0-6 overall.
Albert Gallatin 5, Uniontown 0 -- The Lady Colonials shut out the Lady Raiders for a Section 2-AAA victory.
Albert Gallatin 1, Uniontown 0 -- Kevin Thompson scored the Section 3-AAA match's only goal on a penalty kick.
Ambridge 10, Ringgold 2 -- Owen Haywood and Nico Bove had a goal apiece in the Rams' non-section loss to the Bridgers.
Ambridge (7-2) led 7-0 after first half. Preston Korol netted four goals and JJ Simms finished with a hat trick in the victory.
Ringgold goes to 3-6 overall.
Elizabeth Forward 4, Yough 3, OT -- Ethan Childers scored early in overtime to lift the Warriors to a non-section victory.
Childers, Logan Beedle and Jade Rollinson-Manes scored in regulation time for Elizabeth Forward (3-4).
Collin Barner scored two goals and Austin Matthews netted one for the Cougars (1-7-1).
Mercyhurst 5, California (Pa.) -- The No. 12 Lakers returned home with a PSAC West Conference victory after recording their third-straight shutout.
Mercyhurst improves to 7-0-1, while the Vulcans slip to 1-3-1.
California played a man down after receiving a red card early in the second half. The Vulcans' Payton Smith made a career-high nine saves.
Mercyhurst 2, California (Pa.) 0 -- The Lakers scored a goal in each half to edge the Vulcans for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California slips to 1-2-2 in the conference and 1-3-2 overall. Mercyhurst improves to 5-0-1 in the PSAC West and 5-1-1 overall.
The Vulcans' Emily Ouimet made five saves.
